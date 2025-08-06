Bisons Snap Losing Streak with 7-3 Win over Worcester on Wednesday

August 6, 2025 - International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







Worcester, M.A. - The Buffalo Bisons snapped a six-game losing streak, triumphing over the Worcester Red Sox on Wednesday night at Polar Park 7-3. A couple of key hits and four scoreless innings from the bullpen were instrumental in the win.

The Bisons began the scoring in the top of the third inning against WooSox starter Cooper Criswell. Christian Bethancourt lined a single to left to start the frame, then Brown went the other way on a fly ball to right over the 22-foot-high wall for his first homer at a new level for him, making it 2-0 Buffalo.

Worcester got a run on the board in the bottom of the frame against Bisons starter Easton Lucas on two doubles by Tyler McDonough and Nick Sogard.

The Bisons loaded the bases with no one out in the top of the fourth on a Riley Tirotta single and walks by Yohendrick Piñango and Josh Rivera, but they only got one run as Christian Bethancourt grounded into a double play and Brown popped out.

Jiménez robbed Kristian Campbell of a base hit with a diving play from short to lead off the bottom of the inning but had to leave the game after landing hard on his left arm.

Lucas gave up back-to-back one-out singles in the bottom of the fifth, then back-to-back two-out RBI singles by Jhostynxon Garcia and Kristian Cambell tied the game at 3.

The fifth spelled the end of the day for Lucas, who gave up three earned runs on eight hits. The southpaw struck out six in his five innings of work. It was his first start going at least five innings since May 1, when he didn't allow any earned runs in six innings against the Iowa Cubs.

Paxton Schultz pitched two perfect innings in the sixth and seventh. In the top of the seventh, the Bisons loaded the bases with no one out for the second time. Against Brennan Bernardino, Rivera doubled to right, Bethancourt walked and Brown singled on a bunt. Michael Stefanic was then hit by a pitch to give the Bisons the lead back at 4-3. However, Bernardino struck out the next three to limit the damage.

Against Bryan Mata in the top of the eighth, a Tirotta single and an error put two on, but Mata struck out the next three to end the threat.

Tirotta went 3-for-4 and scored a run in Wednesday's game, recording his first multi-hit game since July 25 and his first three-hit game since July 3.

Dillon Tate came out of Buffalo's bullpen and pitched a 1-2-3 inning in the bottom of the eighth.

Damiano Palmegiani, who took Jiménez's spot in the lineup after he was taken out of the game, hit a single with two out in the top of the ninth inning. RJ Schreck and Tirotta then walked to load the bases for Piñango. He brought them all home with a fly ball over Garcia's head in center field for a double and a 7-3 lead.

Justin Bruihl was the last man out of the Buffalo bullpen, and he retired the first two before a throwing error ended a streak of 12 straight set down by the Herd. After a single, he caught Phillip Sikes for a strikeout looking to end the game.

The Bisons and Red Wings will play the third game of this six-game set on Thursday at Polar Park in Worcester at 12:05 p.m. LHP Adam Macko will get the ball for the Herd. You can listen to the action on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and Bisons.com starting at 11:45 a.m. with Pat Malacaro







International League Stories from August 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.