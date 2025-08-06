Redbirds Best Bulls 3-1
August 6, 2025 - International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Curtis Taylor threw seven solid innings to lead the Memphis Redbirds past the Durham Bulls 3-1 at AutoZone Park on Wednesday night.
Curtis (W, 7-3) carried a no-hitter into the sixth before Tre Morgan broke the bid with a sharp single down the left field line.
Memphis (17-18) took a 1-0 lead in the third off first-time Triple-A Durham starter Yoniel Curet (L, 0-1) on a home run to right field by Andy Yerzy. The Redbirds tacked on a second run in the fourth thanks to a two-out single from Matt Lloyd.
The Bulls (19-13) finally scraped across their only run of the game in the seventh on a sac fly to shallow center by Tanner Murray, allowing Tristan Peters to score.
Memphis picked up an unearned insurance run in the eighth when JJ Westerhot singled home Mike Antico from third. Antico had singled with one out, but advanced to third base on an errant backpick by Bulls catcher Matt Thaiss, whose throw was far astray from first baseman Tre Morgan.
How It Happened: The Redbirds exerted early pressure against Curet in his Triple-A debut. Memphis put the leadoff batter aboard in three of Curet's four innings, but the Bulls turned a pair of double plays to help Curet escape.
Pereira Astounds: In the sixth inning, Memphis put the first two batters on against Michael Flynn thanks to a pair of walks on nine combined pitches. However, Lloyd drove a deep ball to the front edge of the warning track, caught by Pereira. Both runners tagged up as Pereira loaded up a flat-footed throw on one hop to second base to cut down Blaze Jordan. Flynn then fanned Michael Siani to close out the inning.
Thaiss Debuts: Matt Thaiss made his Durham debut on Wednesday night catching Curet. Thaiss went 1-4 at the plate, but committed two throwing errors, one that skidded beneath Carson Williams' glove at second base on a stolen base. The other was on a backpick throw to first base after receiving a pitch from Cole Sulser. Left-hand hitting JJ Westerholt stood in the box as Thaiss attempted to make a throw past the back of Westerholt in an attempt to pick off Anitco. The throw went nearly 10 feet wide of Tre Morgan and rolled into right field for a two-base error. Westerholt then promptly singled home the run for a 3-1 lead.
What's Next: Forrest Whitley (2-1, 2.89) is slated to start Thursday night against Quinn Mathews (3-4, 4.09) at 7:45 PM ET.
International League Stories from August 6, 2025
- Sounds Held to Three Hits in Shutout Loss to Jumbo Shrimp - Nashville Sounds
- Redbirds Even Season Series with Bulls on Wednesday Night - Memphis Redbirds
- Jacksonville Blanks Nashville, Wins Third-Straight - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Bats Burned by Mud Hens' Offense, Swept in Doubleheader - Louisville Bats
- Mud Hens Sweep the Bats in Wednesday Doubleheader - Toledo Mud Hens
- Redbirds Best Bulls 3-1 - Durham Bulls
- Stripers' Offense Cooled by Clippers in 6-0 Shutout - Gwinnett Stripers
- Bisons Snap Losing Streak with 7-3 Win over Worcester on Wednesday - Buffalo Bisons
- Clippers Cruise Past Gwinnett on Wednesday - Columbus Clippers
- Rochester Stumped by Norfolk for Second Straight Night - Rochester Red Wings
- Basallo Homers Again In Big Win - Norfolk Tides
- Six-Run Seventh Inning Leads Iowa over St. Paul - Iowa Cubs
- Taj Bradley Stymies I-Cubs Bats, But Saints Lose 7-4 - St. Paul Saints
- Chasers Take Second Straight from Indians - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Omaha Avoids Indians' Comeback in 5-4 Triumph - Indianapolis Indians
- Chasers Take Series Opener from Indians in Extras - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Wilson Pitches a Shutout in Rain-Shortened Win - Charlotte Knights
- Mets Winning Streak Ends with 6-0 Loss to Knights in Rain-Shortened Game - Syracuse Mets
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- August 6, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- August 6 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at St. Paul Saints - Iowa Cubs
- From the Herd: Adam Macko - Buffalo Bisons
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 6 at Norfolk - Rochester Red Wings
- Red Wings Announce 2025 Walk of Fame Class - Rochester Red Wings
- Brandon Sproat Named International League Pitcher of the Month for July - Syracuse Mets
- Minor League Baseball Announces July Players and Pitchers of the Month - IL
- Jones Honored as IL Player of the Month - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bisons 'Harry Potter' Night on August 23 Includes Scarf Giveaway, Photos with Dobby, Fireworks & More - Buffalo Bisons
- Memphis Drops Tuesday Night Opener to Durham - Memphis Redbirds
- Durham Mashes Memphis in 6-1 Series-Opening Win - Durham Bulls
- Bisons Super Hero Night Includes Comic Book Giveaway, Fireworks & More - Buffalo Bisons
- 14-Hit Barrage, Led by Pereda's Four Knocks, Leads Saints to 10-5 Victory - St. Paul Saints
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.