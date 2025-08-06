Redbirds Best Bulls 3-1

August 6, 2025 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Curtis Taylor threw seven solid innings to lead the Memphis Redbirds past the Durham Bulls 3-1 at AutoZone Park on Wednesday night.

Curtis (W, 7-3) carried a no-hitter into the sixth before Tre Morgan broke the bid with a sharp single down the left field line.

Memphis (17-18) took a 1-0 lead in the third off first-time Triple-A Durham starter Yoniel Curet (L, 0-1) on a home run to right field by Andy Yerzy. The Redbirds tacked on a second run in the fourth thanks to a two-out single from Matt Lloyd.

The Bulls (19-13) finally scraped across their only run of the game in the seventh on a sac fly to shallow center by Tanner Murray, allowing Tristan Peters to score.

Memphis picked up an unearned insurance run in the eighth when JJ Westerhot singled home Mike Antico from third. Antico had singled with one out, but advanced to third base on an errant backpick by Bulls catcher Matt Thaiss, whose throw was far astray from first baseman Tre Morgan.

How It Happened: The Redbirds exerted early pressure against Curet in his Triple-A debut. Memphis put the leadoff batter aboard in three of Curet's four innings, but the Bulls turned a pair of double plays to help Curet escape.

Pereira Astounds: In the sixth inning, Memphis put the first two batters on against Michael Flynn thanks to a pair of walks on nine combined pitches. However, Lloyd drove a deep ball to the front edge of the warning track, caught by Pereira. Both runners tagged up as Pereira loaded up a flat-footed throw on one hop to second base to cut down Blaze Jordan. Flynn then fanned Michael Siani to close out the inning.

Thaiss Debuts: Matt Thaiss made his Durham debut on Wednesday night catching Curet. Thaiss went 1-4 at the plate, but committed two throwing errors, one that skidded beneath Carson Williams' glove at second base on a stolen base. The other was on a backpick throw to first base after receiving a pitch from Cole Sulser. Left-hand hitting JJ Westerholt stood in the box as Thaiss attempted to make a throw past the back of Westerholt in an attempt to pick off Anitco. The throw went nearly 10 feet wide of Tre Morgan and rolled into right field for a two-base error. Westerholt then promptly singled home the run for a 3-1 lead.

What's Next: Forrest Whitley (2-1, 2.89) is slated to start Thursday night against Quinn Mathews (3-4, 4.09) at 7:45 PM ET.







