14-Hit Barrage, Led by Pereda's Four Knocks, Leads Saints to 10-5 Victory

August 6, 2025 - International League (IL)

ST. PAUL, MN - Now that they've left the pitching friendly ballpark in Toledo, the St. Paul Saints bats came to life at CHS Field. They pounded out 14 hits, including four from catcher Jhonny Pereda, as they doubled up the Iowa Cubs 10-5 on Tuesday night in front of 6,658.

After homering in just one of the six games on their recent roadtrip, it took two innings before the Saints clubbed a home run at home. Aaron Sabato led off the second with a single to left and with one out Pereda lined a two-run homer to left, his first with the Saints and third at Triple-A, giving the Saints a 2-0 lead.

Nine men came to the plate in the fourth as the Saints plated four runs. With one out Jonah Bride walked, Pereda singled, and Anthony Prato walked to load the bases. A walked to James Outman plated a run giving the Saints a 3-0 lead. Kyler Fedko hit a sacrifice fly increasing the lead to 4-0. After a pitching change, Payton Eeles doubled down the third base line scoring a run to make it 5-0. Gabby Gonzalez made it 6-0 with an infield single third.

The teams traded four run innings in the seventh. In the top of the inning the I-Cubs loaded the bases with nobody out on a hit by pitch and two walks. Back-to-back two-run singles by Hayden Cantrelle and Miguel Amaya got the I-Cubs within 6-4.

The Saints answered back in the bottom of the inning as they sent nine men to the plate for the second time in the game. Sabato led off by reaching on a throwing error from the shortstop Ben Cowles. Sabato took second on a wild pitch, moved to third on a groundout, and scored on a single to center by Pereda giving the Saints a 7-4 lead. Pereda finished the night 4-4, a triple shy of the cycle, with three RBI, and three runs scored. He became just the third catcher in franchise history with four hits in a game. Anthony Prato followed with a single to right-center putting runners at first and second. A balk moved the runners up. With two outs, Fedko's single off the pitcher Gavin Hollowell's glove scored Pereda making it 8-4. After Fedko stole second, Eeles knocked home both runs to make it 10-4. Fedko went 3-4 with a double, two RBI, a run scored, and a career-high three stolen bases while Eeles was 2-3 with a double and three RBI.

The I-Cubs got an unearned run in the ninth without a hit for their final run of the game.

The Saints pitching was incredible as starter Aaron Rozek tossed 4.0 shutout innings allowing four hits, while walking one, and striking out three. John Stankiewicz followed him and pitched 2.0 scoreless innings allowing one hit and striking out five, including all three outs in the sixth. Jarret Whorff pitched the final 2.1 hitless innings, allowing an unearned run and fanning two.

The same two teams meet in game two of a six-game series on Wednesday afternoon at CHS Field at 1:07 p.m. The Saints send RHP Taj Bradley (0-0, 0.00) to the mound against Major League rehabber, I-Cubs RHP Javier Asaad (0-0, 3.27).







