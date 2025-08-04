From St. Paul to the Hall, Joe Mauer Bobblehead Highlights Saints August 5-10 Homestand

August 4, 2025 - International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - I scream, you scream, we all scream for the Hall of Famer. Over the next six days we'll show off our creativity as we look to paint the corners in hopes of getting that strike call. We wouldn't trade places with anyone because with three homestands to go it's time to use up your PTO and spend the week at CHS Field because the August 5-10 homestand will include so many G.O.A.T.'s it will have you starstruck.

Tuesday, August 5 vs. Iowa Cubs (Chicago Cubs), 7:07 p.m. - Ode To Chappie Johnson in honor of MiLB's The Nine. Plus Celebrating National Ice Cream Sandwich Day presented by Thelma's Ice Cream

We pay homage to Chappie Johnson an American baseball catcher and field manager in the Negro leagues as part of MiLB's the Nine. He played for many successful teams from 1895 to 1920 and he crossed racial boundaries as a teacher and coach. Johnson was born and raised in the village of Bellaire, Ohio and debuted at the age of 17 with the Page Fence Giants. After playing for the Chicago Columbia Giants and the Chicago Union Giants, he moved to Renville, Minnesota in and won a state championship in 1905. After that season he spent a couple of years in Florida and Philadelphia before coming back to Minnesota to manage the St. Paul Colored Gophers in 1907. He managed them up through 1909. You want more? We've got more. Share in a delectable treat courtesy of Thelma's Ice Cream. Get them before they're gone because once everyone hears we're giving away free ice cream it's going to make everyone SCREAAAAM. Go to all the places Chappie Johnson played on our Sun Country Tuesday.

Wednesday, August 6 vs. Iowa Cubs, 1:07 p.m. - Put In Your PTO, Final Afternoon Game

Instead of going to work, you could call it a mental health day and design the perfect low-key adventure with a St. Paul Saints afternoon game as the main event. Start your morning with a lazy breakfast-maybe pancakes and coffee from a local café or a peaceful solo brunch spot. Take a stroll by the Mississippi River or through the trails at Hidden Falls for some fresh air. You could hit up a bookstore or vintage shop, or simply sit outside with a good podcast and no emails to answer. As the afternoon approaches, head toward CHS Field early to soak in the pregame buzz. Grab a local craft beer, a hot dog, and find your seat under the sun. The relaxed pace, the crack of the bat, and the crowd's cheers are a perfect reminder that not all great days require a desk-or even a reason beyond just enjoying baseball. Find out all the places you could visit before a Saints game during our Explore Minnesota Wednesday.

Thursday, August 7 vs. Iowa Cubs, 7:07 p.m. - Pre-game Jimmy Lee Awards and Trading Card Day presented by Real Sportscards with Saints Entertainment Team Card Set Giveaway (1,000)

It's the fourth year of the Jimmy Lee Award honoring the outstanding umpires in the Twin Cities. Baseball and softball umpires will be nominated in five different categories: Lifetime Achievement in Umpiring, Most Dedicated Umpire, Rookie Umpire of the Year, Young Umpire of the Year, and Most Improved Umpire during a memorable pre-game ceremony. In addition, we bring back our trading card day presented by Real Sportscards. A 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle card sold for $12.6 million in 2022. The famous T206 Honus Wagner card sold for $1,265,000 in 2000. And a Babe Ruth Card sold for $7.2 million in 2023. Who knows, this may be the day you find that rare rookie card and you can thank the Saints when you make millions. Bring your sports cards, Pokémon cards, or Garbage Pail Kids and get ready to have some fun. These days there are more than just sports cards to trade. Whether you're into Marvel, Star Wars, Stranger Things, or The Walking Dead this is the place to bring your favorite cards and make the perfect trade. Gates open at 12:30 p.m. and from 1-2 p.m. there is a trading card event that will take place on the Cub A Cabana Lawn. Not a collector, no problem. We'll get you started with your first trading card set, and it's a unique one, as the first 1,000 people receive a Saints entertainment team card set. Collect your favorite Saints character whether it's Seigo, The Chef, Nerd, Nerdette, Coach, Belle of the Ballpark, and so much more. Sit around with friends and discuss the best card trade you've ever made on our Thirsty Thursday featuring $2 beers and two-for-one Bud Light Seltzers.

Friday, August 8 vs. Iowa Cubs, 7:07 p.m. - Joey Chestnut, and Notorious B.O.B, Take on the Land of 10,000 Calories

Buster Douglas knocking out Mike Tyson. Number 16-seed UMBC taking down the top overall seed, University of Virginia. Leicester City's improbable Premier League title. The U.S. Olympic Men's Hockey team historic upset of the Soviet Union en route to an improbable gold medal. Sporting events that seemed improbable before they occurred, but are remembered as part of sports lore today. CHS field could be the site of the next miraculous sports feat as the competitive eating G.O.A.T., Joey Chestnut, along with international food challenger, Notorious B.O.B., aka Bob Shoudt, take on their greatest challenge yet. Chestnut and Notorious B.O.B. will do something no fewer than a dozen people have done this season: they will attempt to devour the Land of 10,000 Calories in what is being dubbed the Belly Blaster on Broadway. Chestnut and Notorious B.O.B. will not be timed for the event, but simply try to finish the monstrosity, something that more times than not, has failed to be completed by large groups. The very few times the challenge has been successful, it has not been done by fewer than a dozen people. There is no other way to cap off the night than a Friday Night Fireworks powered by Xcel Energy with a sports themed musical accompaniment.

Saturday, August 9 vs. Iowa Cubs, 6:37 p.m. - From St. Paul to the Hall, Joe Mauer Bobblehead (1,500) presented by Killebrew Root Beer

Growing up within blocks of each other in Saint Paul and playing on the same little league fields for many of the same coaches, Dave Winfield, Paul Molitor, and Jack Morris each had baseball careers that took them from the City of Baseball to Cooperstown as they were inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame. All three had their moment in the sun at Cooperstown, then were honored at Target Field, and finally celebrated by their home city at CHS Field. Last year a fourth member was added to the group, Joe Mauer. He comes back to his hometown to receive the ovation he deserves from Saint Paul and to be permanently commemorated on CHS Field's St. Paul Baseball Hall of Fame Wall during our From St. Paul to the Hall night complete with a Joe Mauer bobblehead, presented by Killebrew Root Beer, to the first 1,500 fans through the gates. Mauer played his entire career with the Minnesota Twins from 2004-18 and was a six-time All-Star, five-time Silver Slugger Award winner, three-time Gold Glover at catcher, and three-time batting champ. Before he became an HOFer with the Twins, he was a three-sport star at Cretin-Derham Hall, just four miles from CHS Field. He was the Gatorade National Player of the Year in football, and committed to play football at Florida State, a two-time All-State in basketball, and the USA Today National Player of the Year in Baseball. This is a night you won't want to miss. If you want to be as cool as Mauer put on your favorite tropical shirt on a Treasure Island Saturday.

Sunday, August 10 vs. Iowa Cubs, 2:07 p.m. - Artsy Fartsy at the Ballpark plus 2025 Saints Player Team Card Set Giveaway (1,500) presented by Blaze Credit Union

Artists to the left of us. Artists to the right of us. All around CHS Field the Lowertown area is filled with some of the most talented artists in the state. The Saints have honored the artists of Minnesota since day one of CHS Field back in 2015. While it's a daily occurrence, we decided to do one big blowout with Art In the Park. You know what is a beautiful piece of art? Our 2025 team card set. The first 1,500 fans can this highly coveted pack of cards presented by Blaze Credit Union. Whether you're a fan of Carson McCusker, Payton Eeles, Marco Raya, or any of the players that have made this season such a huge success, this is the perfect day to come out so you can your favorite player to sign their card. After the game kids run the bases on a Cub Family Sunday.

Saints tickets continue to be a tremendous value. Tickets range in price from $5-$35. Friday home games with Post-Game Fireworks are an additional $3 per ticket. Post-Game Fireworks Supershows (September 13) are an additional $4 per ticket. Tickets purchased on the day of the game are an additional $2 per ticket. Children under the age of 12 and seniors 65 and older receive $1 off the admission price. Children under 2 that don't require a seat are free.

Saints Box Office hours on non-game days are Monday through Friday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. On game days, the Box Office will open at 9 a.m., Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday and 9:00 a.m. on Sunday and will remain open until 15 minutes following each game. Tickets are always available at saintsbaseball.com.







International League Stories from August 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.