Brooklyn Park Native John Klein Called up from Wichita for Triple-A Debut

August 4, 2025 - International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - The St. Paul Saints new-look roster following the trade deadline is continuing to take shape. With two more members of the Saints promoted to the big leagues, the Saints, in conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, have announced that right-hander and Brooklyn Park, Minnesota native John Klein has been transferred to the Triple-A St. Paul roster.

Klein, 23, advances to the Triple-A level for the first time in his career after opening his fourth professional season with Double-A Wichita. With the Wind Surge, Klein owns a 7-5 record and a 3.12 ERA (28 ER, 80.2 IP) with 24 walks (7 BB%) against 95 strikeouts (27 K%) in 24 appearances this year, including 11 games as a starter. His 95 punchouts currently rank t-6th in the Texas League and he's t-3rd in the league in wins.

Klein's 3.12 ERA so far in the 2025 campaign marks a career low and is currently the 10th best in the Texas League among pitchers with at least 50 innings thrown. Improving both his strikeout and walk rates from last year in A-ball, his near 4.0 strikeout-to-walk ratio is the 8th best in the league.

A non-drafted free agent signing by the Twins in 2022, Klein pitched two seasons for Iowa Central Community College prior to going pro. Last season, he was named High-A Cedar Rapids' recipient of the Harmon Killebrew Award for Community Service, recognizing one player from each of the Twins' four full-season affiliates.

The Osseo High School grad's first appearance in a Saints uniform will make him the sixth Minnesota-born player to suit up for the Saints in their Triple-A history, joining RHP Jake Petricka (2022, Northfield), LHP Caleb Thielbar (2022-24, Northfield), RHP Louis Varland (2022-24), OF Matt Wallner (2022-25, Forest Lake), and current LHP Aaron Rozek (2024-25, Burnsville). In August of 2020, Klein pitched at CHS Field in the "Senior Salute Tournament," an All-Star showcase recognizing recently graduated senior players that missed out on their final year of high school baseball due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a corresponding move, left-hander Gabriel Yanez was transferred to Double-A Wichita. Yanez pitched in his second game for the Saints this season on Friday and was sharp, logging 3.0 scoreless frames in relief in Toledo.

The Saints roster now stands at 27, one shy of the league maximum, with 14 pitchers and 13 position players.







International League Stories from August 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.