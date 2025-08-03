Abel Dominates in Team Debut, But Saints Drop Finale 4-1

August 3, 2025 - International League (IL)

TOLEDO, OH - If Minnesota Twins fans were looking to get excited at the plethora of players they got at the deadline, Sunday's St. Paul Saints starter gave them a reason to smile from ear-to-ear. Mick Abel, who was one of two players to come over in the Jhoan Duran trade, was stellar allowing just a hit and fanning seven. He opposed former Saints pitcher Randy Dobnak, who was traded along with Chris Paddack to the Detroit Tigers, and tossed perhaps his best game of the season. Neither pitcher factored into the decision as the Saints lost 4-1 to the Toledo Mud Hens at Fifth Third Field.

It didn't take long for the Saints to get to Dobnak. Luke Keaschall led off with a double to left and James Outman walked. With one out Payton Eeles knocked in Keaschall with a single down the third base line giving the Saints a 1-0 lead. That would be all the Saints would get off him as he went 4.0 innings allowing one run on three hits while walking three and striking out seven, the most since he struck out 10 on June 14, 2024 while with the Saints at Louisville.

Abel, meanwhile, struck out the first two hitters he faced and retired the first six, three on strikeouts.

The lone hit Abel gave up was a leadoff single in the third to Trei Cruz. With one out he walked Brian Serven, but got the next two hitters on a groundout and strikeout.

In the fourth, Abel walked the leadoff hitter, but got a double play and a strikeout as he retired the final five hitters he faced. Abel went 5.0 shutout innings allowing one hit while walking two and striking out seven, the most he's had since he struck out eight on May 30 with Lehigh Valley at Norfolk. He threw 66 pitches, 43 for strikes and got nine swings and misses, including six of 12 on non-fastballs.

After Abel left the game the Mud Hens jumped on Christian MacLeod in the sixth. With one out Hao-Yu Lee hit a solo homer to left, his 12th of the season, tying the game at one. It was the first home run allowed by MacLeod in 83.0 innings going back to last season when he gave up a home run with the Saints on August 11, 2024. With two outs Justyn-Henry Malloy doubled to left-center and scored on a broken bat single to center by Jace Jung giving the Mud Hens a 2-1 lead.

The Mud Hens added a pair of insurance runs in the eighth to put the game away. Trey Sweeney led off with an infield single to second. With one out Jung walked. After a double steal, Ryan Kreidler knocked both runs in with a two-out single to left giving the Mud Hens a 4-1 lead.

The Saints are off on Monday and return to action on Tuesday night against the Iowa Cubs at 7:07 p.m. at CHS Field. Both teams are TBA. The game can be seen on the Saints Broadcast Network, cable access channels in and around the Twin Cities, MLB.TV, MiLB.TV, and the Bally Live app, and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.







