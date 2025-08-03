Iowa Drops Series to Indy with 12-4 Loss

August 3, 2025 - International League (IL)

DES MOINES, IA. - The Iowa Cubs dropped a third consecutive game to the Indianapolis Indians and this week's series as today's final ended in a blowout 12-4 in favor of Indy.

Indy jumped out to an early 4-0 lead in the top of the second inning off a double, triple and homer.

Ben Cowles ripped his eighth long ball of the year to left center field and cut the deficit to 4-1.

But, the Indians put the game out of hand as they scored four more runs in the fourth and fifth inning as the score was 8-1.

Moises Ballesteros crushed his 10th homer of the year into right center field for an 8-2 score.

Indy added another inning of four runs in the top of the ninth inning as the lead extended to 12-2.

Iowa added two more runs in the bottom of the ninth as Ballesteros singled in two runs in an attempt to rally back, but the Indians finalized the game with a 12-4 score.

The last time Iowa's pitching staff allowed at least 18 hits in a game was against the Toledo Mud Hens on August 5, 2023, allowing 18 hits in that contest as well.

With Monday off, the Iowa Cubs will hit the road to face St. Paul for the final time this season starting Tuesday, August 5 and first pitch is at 7:07 p.m. CT.







