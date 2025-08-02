Iowa Falls to Indy with 5-2 Score

August 2, 2025 - International League (IL)

DES MOINES, IA. - The Iowa Cubs fell to the Indianapolis Indians for the second consecutive day with a 5-2 score as Moises Ballesteros and Jonathon Long drove in an RBI and Connor Noland worked four innings and allowed a run in the process.

In the fifth game of this week's series, Indy added the first three runs of the game in innings two and three for a 3-0 game.

Iowa scored the only runs of the game as Ballesteros grounded into a force out and scored James Triantos. Then, Jonathon Long ripped a single up the middle and scored Ballesteros for the 3-2 deficit.

Indy added the final two runs of the game as the Indians took game five 5-2.

The Iowa Cubs conclude this week's series against the Indianapolis Indians on Sunday, August 3 and first pitch is at 1:08 p.m. CT.







