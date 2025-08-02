Sabato Two Homers, Baker Four Hitless, Saints Go Bananas in 10-4 Win over Mud Hens

August 2, 2025 - International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







TOLEDO, OH - Trent Baker set the tone on the mound. Aaron Sabato provided the thump at the plate. The St. Paul Saints took care of business on Saturday night at Fifth Third Field snapping a four-game losing streak as they cruised to a 10-4 victory over the Toledo Mud Hens.

Luke Keaschall came out swinging for the Saints in the first as he led off the game with a triple to right-center. With one out Kyler Fedko was hit by a pitch and Payton Eeles drove them both home with a triple to right-center giving the Saints a 2-0 lead. Gabby Gonzalez' sacrifice fly made it 3-0.

For the first time in six games the Saints got a long ball to end their franchise-tying longest homerless streak in franchise history at five. Jose Miranda led off the second with a single to center and Jhonny Pereda followed with a walk. Aaron Sabato then crushed a hanging slider over the left field wall, his sixth of the season, doubling the lead to 6-0.

Trent Baker made sure the Mud Hens had no thoughts of a comeback. He retired the first 10 men he faced before walking Trey Sweeney with one out in the fourth. Baker finished his night by getting a groundout and strikeout to end the fourth. Baker went 4.0 no-hit innings, walking one and striking out six.

For the first time in 1,537 days Jhonny Pereda tripled to lead off the fourth inning, just the sixth triple in more than 800 professional games. It was the third triple of the game for the Saints, setting a franchise record. Pereda scored on a Keaschall sacrifice fly giving the Saints a 7-0 lead.

The Saints added to their lead in the fifth when Fedko walked, stole second, was balked to third, and after Payton Eeles was hit by a pitch, scored on a Gonzalez double play groundout increasing the lead to 8-0.

Sabato delivered his second home run of the night, a solo blast with two outs in the sixth, his seventh of the season, giving the Saints a 9-0 lead. It was the seventh time in his career he had two homers in the game finishing 2-4 with two homers, four RBI, and two runs scored.

The no-hitter was broken up in the sixth. Jarret Whorff didn't give up a hit in the sixth, but the leadoff hitter in the sixth, Tomás Nido, singled to center.

The Saints scored for the sixth time in seven innings as Fedko led off with a double, moved to third on a groundout, and scored on a Gonzalez single to right making it 10-0. Fedko went 2-3 with a double and three runs scored while Gonzalez was 2-4 with two RBI.

The shutout was broken up in the eighth as the Mud Hens loaded the bases without a hit on a hit by pitch and two walks. With one out Jace Jung delivered a two-run single to right-center making it 10-2.

The Mud Hens added two runs in the ninth when Gage Workman doubled to right, took third on defensive indifference, and scored on a wild pitch making it 10-3. With one out Nido doubled, moved to third on defensive indifference, and scored on a single by Sweeney for the 10-4 final.

The same two teams meet in the finale of the six-game series at Fifth Third Field on Sunday evening at 3:05 p.m. (CT). The Saints send RHP Mick Abel (7-2, 2.31, first appearance for the Saints) to the mound against Mud Hens RHP Randy Dobnak (1-7, 7.12, first appearance with Mud Hens). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.







International League Stories from August 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.