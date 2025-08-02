Jumbo Shrimp Alumnus Marsee Debuts for Marlins

August 2, 2025 - International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Former Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp outfielder Jakob Marsee made his major league debut on Friday for the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park in Miami. Marsee is the second former Jumbo Shrimp to make his debut in the last week. His teammate Troy Johnston debuted for Miami on July 29.

Marsee was the starting center fielder for the Marlins and went 1-for-2 with a double and two runs scored in Miami's exhilarating 13-12 win over the Yankees.

At the time of his promotion from Jacksonville, Marsee was the Triple-A leader in stolen bases (47) and was third in walks (68). He was hitting .246/.379/.438/.817 with 14 doubles, five triples, 14 home runs, 37 RBIs and 56 runs scored.

A native of Dearborn, Mich., Marsee played college baseball at Central Michigan. The Padres selected Marsee in the sixth round of the 2022 MLB Draft. He quickly established himself as one of the best basestealers in Minor League Baseball. In 2023, Marsee stole 46 bags between High-A Fort Wayne and Double-A San Antonio.

On May 4, 2024, Marsee was traded to the Marlins as a part of a prospect package for Luis Arráez.

Marsee is the 15th former Jumbo Shrimp to debut in the major leagues in 2025, following outfielder Jake Mangum (March 30, Tampa Bay Rays), right-hander Luarbert Arias (March 31, Miami Marlins), left-handers Patrick Monteverde (April 19, Miami Marlins) and Cade Gibson (April 20, Miami Marlins), catcher AgustÃ-n RamÃ-rez (April 21, Miami Marlins), infielder Ronny

Simon (April 21, Miami Marlins), right-handers Elvis Alvarado (May 9, Athletics) and Nic Enright (May 25, Cleveland Guardians), outfielders Victor Mesa Jr. (May 26, Miami Marlins) and Heriberto Hernandez (May 30, Miami Marlins), infielder Jack Winkler (May 31, Miami Marlins) right-hander Robinson Piña (June 20, Miami Marlins), left-hander Josh Simpson (June 21, Miami Marlins), and Johnston (July 29, Miami Marlins). A total of 1,039 players have donned both a Jacksonville uniform and played in the major leagues. The history of Minor League Baseball in Jacksonville dates back to 1904.







International League Stories from August 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.