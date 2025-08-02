Barrero Walks Off For Norfolk

August 2, 2025 - International League (IL)

NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (10-20| 40-63) defeated the Memphis Redbirds (16-16 | 57-48), 9-8 in 10 innings, on Saturday night at Harbor Park. It was a back-and-forth game that went to extra innings, where the Tides would get a walk-off win.

Memphis picked their offense up where they left off the night prior when Luken Baker hit a two-run double in the first inning. Norfolk scored their first run in the second inning on a sac fly by Reed Trimble. But the Redbirds responded in the third with another two runs to go up, 4-1.

Norfolk scratched a run in the third inning after grounding into a double play, but Memphis also scratched across a run in the fourth on an RBI groundout to make it 5-2. In the bottom of the fourth, the Tides walked with the bases loaded to make it a 5-3 game.

The Tides took their first lead in the sixth inning. Samuel Basallo was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, then TT Bowens hit a go-ahead two-run single. Memphis would tie the game in the eighth on an RBI groundout to make it, 6-6. Neither team would score in the ninth inning, forcing extras.

The Redbirds came out with two runs in the 10th inning to take their first lead since the 5th inning. However, Emmanuel Rivera knocked in the first run in the bottom of the 10th for the Tides, and Basallo knocked an RBI single to tie it up. With the bases loaded and two outs, José Barrero ripped the walk-off hit to give the Tides the 9-8 win.

The series finale is set for tomorrow with first pitch at 1:05 pm. RHP Kyle Bradish (MLB Rehab) is set to make the start for Norfolk, while RHP Zach Plesac (1-6, 8.84) is the probable for Memphis.







