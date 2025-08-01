Close Game Gets Away From Norfolk Late

NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (9-20| 39-63) fell to the Memphis Redbirds (16-15 | 57-47), 13-2, on Friday night at Harbor Park. A close game gets away late for Norfolk, losing the first four games of the homestand.

Memphis scored their first two runs int he second inning, but it was a pitcher's duel for the first six innings. Roansy Contreras made the start tonight, allowing the two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out three in 5.0 innings. His counterpart Quinn Mathews had one of his best nights of the season for Memphis. The top prospect in the Cardinals organization allowed two runs on five hits and a walk with nine strikeouts in 6.2 innings.

The two runs Mathews gave up was a two-run single by Carter Young in the seventh. It was Young's first two RBI of his Triple-A career. However, the Redbirds scored five runs in the seventh and six runs in the eighth to demolish the Tides, 13-2.

Game five of the series is set for tomorrow night at 6:35 pm, followed by postgame fireworks. RHP Thaddeus Ward (7-6, 5.90) is scheduled to start for Norfolk while RHP Max Rajcic is the probable for Memphis.







