Knights 'Walk' off Red Wings in the Ninth

August 1, 2025 - International League (IL)

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Knights literally walked-off the Rochester Red Wings on Friday night. Dominic Fletcher stepped to the plate with two outs and the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning. Fletcher took four straight pitches out of the zone, strolled to first base, and gave Charlotte a 4-3 victory.

Runs were hard to come by for most of the evening. Charlotte's starting pitcher, Jesse Scholtens, held Rochester scoreless for the first three frames, but a Home Run in the fourth gave the visitors 2-0 lead. The Red Wings added one more in the top of the sixth.

Bryan Ramos stepped to the plate in the bottom of the sixth and put the Knights on the board with a two-run Homer to left-centerfield. Two innings later, Charlotte rallied to tie the score. Ryan Noda and Ramos hit back-to-back singles and Fletcher pushed across Noda with a sacrifice fly.

The bottom of the ninth was nothing but free passes. The Red Wings walked the bases loaded before issuing the game-clinching ball four to Fletcher.

Yoendrys Gomez was magnificent out of the Charlotte bullpen. Working in a rare relief appearance, Gomez pitched the final four innings, struck out eight, and earned the win. Ramos finished 3-for-4 and the newest member of the Knights, Curtis Mead, reached base four times.

