"Holy Cow It's One Step Away": Pitching Duo Connelly Early and David Sandlin Called up to Worcester

August 1, 2025 - International League (IL)

WORCESTER, MA - There's been an Early arrival to Polar Park. Connelly Early that is. The 23-year-old southpaw, along with 24-year-old righty David Sandlin, was called up to Worcester from Double-A Portland ahead of this week's homestand against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, Triple-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies.

Early and Sandlin, who project as starting pitchers, got the news from Portland skipper Chad Epperson, though Epperson decided to have a little fun with his hurlers. Calling the pair in for a meeting during a road series in Richmond, Epperson told them they were involved in a trade in anticipation of the July 31 trade deadline. Their destination, however, was Worcester.

"He had me for a second," said Early of Epperson while addressing media in the WooSox dugout. "Once he said 'Worcester,' [Sandlin and I] both started giggling and everything."

That the news was delivered in Richmond could not have been scripted any better for Early, who is from Richmond. His family was on hand to see him pitch while in town.

"[I] got to tell them after the game and just being in their company was a blessing," said Early.

In 15 games for Portland this year, Early posted a 2.51 ERA and a 1.13 WHIP while compiling a 7-2 record. Meanwhile, Sandlin turned in a 3.61 ERA with a 1.18 WHIP. He held a 5-4 record in 17 games pitched.

WooSox Manager Chad Tracy is excited to receive the added pitching depth. Having seen their respective stats from Portland, he is eager to see how the duo perform at this next level.

"They deserve to be here," Tracy said while speaking to the media. "I think for the most part [they are] two really good young arms that deserve to be here and have performed very well throughout their time [in Portland], and it's cool to see them get rewarded."

Stiffer competition comes with the territory of a call-up, as Tracy noted, but he is confident Early and Sandlin have the pitching arsenal to be competitive in Triple-A.

"You both have great stuff, and here, you get in the zone and let it play," Tracy said he told the two in an initial meeting.

Of course, Early and Sandlin, and the Red Sox organization, are hoping said 'stuff' translates beyond Worcester to the major league level. The idea of being just one more call-up away to the big leagues has Early eager to keep proving himself.

"At this point, you know, being in Portland, you've got two steps away and then you get the call [to Worcester] and it's like 'holy cow it's one step away,'" Early said. "Hopefully, we see that happen pretty soon."

Early is listed as the #6 Red Sox prospect according to MLB Pipeline, while Sandlin slots in at #12. Boston acquired Sandlin in the trade that sent RHP John Schreiber to the Kansas City Royals in February 2024, while Early was drafted by the Red Sox in the 5th round of the 2023 MLB Draft.

Though they have not yet made their Worcester debuts on the mound, the pitchers have already begun to introduce themselves to the city and its fans. Following Worcester's game on July 30, they participated in a meet-the-team event, presented by DCU, by signing autographs for fans in the DCU Club at Polar Park.

Early is already listed as the probable starter for Worcester's game on Saturday, August 2, at Polar Park. According to Chad Tracy, it's unclear when Sandlin will slot into the WooSox rotation with Richard Fitts rejoining the team and likely starting Sunday's game. Though Sandlin has worked predominantly as a starter, 3 of his last 5 appearances for Portland came out of the bullpen.

Like Early, it should be a guarantee that Sandlin will debut for Worcester at Polar Park, given the back-to-back homestands the team has to open the month of August. At the conclusion of the current 6-game series against the IronPigs on August 3, the WooSox will open another 6-game series on August 5 against the Buffalo Bisons (AAA-Toronto). Fans can purchase tickets to see the action at Polar Park at woosox.com/tickets.







