Grissom Homers for Third Straight Game, WooSox Fall 10-9

July 27, 2025 - International League (IL)

ST. PAUL, MN- Despite building a seven-run lead, the Worcester Red Sox (10-17, 51-50) fell 10-9 to the St. Paul Saints (13-14, 45-54) on Sunday afternoon at CHS Field.

Trailing 9-2 going into the bottom of the seventh, the Saints batting around and scored six runs to make it a one-run game.

They tied the game in the bottom of the ninth on a fielder's choice and won the game on a walk-off single from big-league rehabber Luke Keaschall.

The WooSox scored in each of the first four innings. They scored four in the top of the first, with the first two coming on a two-run homer from Kristian Campbell. Three batters later, with Vaughn Grissom on base, Blaze Jordan hit a towering, two-run homer over the left-field fence to give the WooSox a 4-0 lead.

In the second, Seby Zavala lifted a two-run homer to left. Zavala hit two homers in the series.

The Saints plated a pair in the home half of the second thanks to a two-run single from Payton Eeles.

Tyler McDonough singled home a run in the third, and in the fourth, Grissom brought in Worcester's eighth run with a groundout.

Grissom hit an opposite-field homer in the sixth to extend the lead to 9-2. Since June 17, Grissom is hitting .324 (34-for-105) with 19 extra-base hits and 25 RBI.

The WooSox hit 13 homers in the series. They dropped to 12-12 in one-run games.

WooSox starter Kyle Harrison went 3.2 innings, walking six and striking out four.

The WooSox will enjoy their typical Monday off day in the Heart of the Commonwealth before returning to action at Polar Park this coming Tuesday at 6:45 pm when they host the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. That will start a 12-game homestand through August 10 (six games vs. the IronPigs and six more vs. the Buffalo Bisons). Television coverage on NESN+ begins at 6:30 pm. Radio coverage begins at 6:25 pm on 98.9 Nash Icon, 100.1 FM The Pike, and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network.







