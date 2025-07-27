IronPigs Winning Streak Snapped by Tides

July 27, 2025 - International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (60-40, 14-12) had their five-game winning streak snapped in a 10-4 defeat to the Norfolk Tides (39-59, 9-16) Sunday afternoon at Coca-Cola Park.

The Tides pulled away early, plating three in the first inning and three more in the second. A Vimael Machin RBI double started the scoring before Emmanuel Rivera made it 2-0 with a base hit. Machin then scored on an error to make it 3-0.

Ryan Mountcastle doubled home a run to start the second with Rivera capping the inning with a two-run homer.

Norfolk grabbed their largest lead of the game in the fourth on a Luis Vazquez two-run single, making it 8-0.

Gabriel Rincones Jr. singled home a run in the sixth to make it 8-1 and Donovan Walton swatted a two-run homer, his first as an IronPig, in the eighth to make it 8-3.

The Tides got those two runs back as Vimael Machin doubled home a pair in the top of the ninth.

Cal Stevenson clawed a run back in the ninth with a solo homer, his sixth of the season, putting the final line at 10-4.

Thaddeus Ward (7-6) got the win for the Tides, working five scoreless innings. He allowed just four hits and three walks, striking out two.

Nabil Crismatt (5-6) took the loss for the 'Pigs, allowing six runs on nine hits and two walks, striking out two in three innings.

Following an off-day on Monday, the 'Pigs kick off a six-game series against the Worcester Red Sox at Polar Park on Tuesday, July 29th. First pitch is slated for 6:45 p.m.

