Leonard's Five RBIs, Fuentes's 5.0 Innings Lead Stripers to 10-1 Rout at Memphis
July 27, 2025 - International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
MEMPHIS, Tennessee - Led by a perfect 3-for-3 day at the plate with five RBIs from Eddys Leonard and 5.0 one-run innings from Didier Fuentes, the Gwinnett Stripers (12-15) flexed their way to a 10-1 victory over the Memphis Redbirds (12-15) on Sunday afternoon at AutoZone Park. The win improved the Stripers' record to 12-6 in series finales and 11-6 on Sundays this season.
Decisive Plays: A solo homer barrage started the game with Memphis' Nathan Church (6) getting a hold of one in the first inning followed by a pair of Gwinnett blasts in the second from Jonathan Ornelas (6) and Leonard (14) in the second inning. Gwinnett added on in the fifth inning with a pair of consecutive two-run base hits from Leonard and Conner Capel to make it a 6-1 ballgame. Leonard wasn't done, driving in two more runs with a ninth-inning single to complete his day. Gwinnett wasn't done in the ninth as a two-run double from Jarred Kelenic helped finish off a 10-1 Stripers win.
Key Contributors: Leonard (3-for-3, double, homer, 5 RBIs) reached base in all five of his plate appearances and drove in half of the Gwinnett runs. Kelenic (2-for-6, double, 2 RBIs), Carlos Rodriguez (2-for-5, double), Ornelas (2-for-2, homer, RBI), Capel (2-for-5, 2 RBIs) and Jason Delay (2-for-5) also had multi-hit performances. Fuentes (W, 1-1) earned his first Triple-A victory after allowing one earned run and striking out nine batters across 5.0 innings of work. Jackson Stephens (H, 3) followed his outing with 3.0 scoreless innings while Domingo Gonzalez pitched a scoreless ninth inning.
Noteworthy: Leonard matched his career-high of five RBIs in the win, last hitting the mark on May 15, 2022, with High-A Great Lakes. His five-RBI day matched the most recorded by a Stripers hitter this season, last recorded by James McCann on May 14 vs. Charlotte. Fuentes earned his first victory at any level this season while matching his season-high of nine strikeouts. The Stripers' 16 hits this season set a new season high, surpassing the previous total of 15 which had been reached three times.
Next Game (Tuesday, July 29): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Durham Bulls, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. It's never too early to start the Christmas countdown as we celebrate Christmas in July! The first 500 fans to the ballpark will receive a Christmas Ugly Sweater Long Sleeve Tee presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling (size XL only). Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.
