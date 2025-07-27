Buffalo at Columbus Games Cancelled
IL Columbus Clippers

Buffalo at Columbus Games Cancelled

July 27, 2025 - International League (IL)
Columbus Clippers News Release


Today's games have been cancelled due to rain. They will not be made up.

