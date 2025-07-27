SWB RailRiders Game Notes- July 27, 2025

July 27, 2025 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (20-5, 58-39) at Rochester Red Wings (11-15, 38-60)

July 27, 2025 | Game 98 | Road Game 49 | Innovative Field | First Pitch 1:05 P.M.

RH Sean Boyle (7-7, 4,69) vs. RH Chase Solesky (5-5, 4.63)

Boyle: Surrendered 6 R (5 ER) on 5 H over 3.2 IP with 4 K & 3 BB in 7/22 Loss @ ROC (7-1 Red Wings)

Solesky: Pitched 5.0 shutout innings in 7/22 Win vs. SWB with 4 K & 5 BB (7-1 ROC)

LAST TIME OUT- ROCHESTER, NY (July 26, 2025) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders beat the Rochester Red Wings 6-2 Saturday night at Innovative Field. Carlos Carrasco worked seven complete, striking out six, and the RailRiders broke a 2-2 tie with four runs in the eighth inning to seal the win.

The Red Wings opened the scoring with a solo home run from Andres Chapparo off Carrasco in the bottom of the second. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre immediately responded in the top of the second. Everson Pereira walked and scored from first on T.J. Rumfield's 27th double of the season. With two down, Rumfield crossed on a single from Bryan De La Cruz for a 2-1 lead. Rochester tied the game at two in the bottom of the fifth on a one-out double by Jackson Cluff and an RBI single from Francisco Mejia.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre tallied four runs in the top of the eighth. Jeimer Candelario worked a walk and scored on a two-out double to right by Jose Rojas for a 3-2 lead. Nicky Lopez singled in Rojas to add insurance and then scored on a double from Andrew Velazquez. Jesus Rodriguez reached on an infield single, which allowed Velazquez to score from second to give the RailRiders a 6-2 lead.

Carrasco (4-2) earned the win for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Eric Reyzelman and Kervin Castro followed Carrasco with a scoreless inning apiece.

Eduardo Salazar (1-2) allowed all four runs in the eighth to take the loss.

FLOWER CITY FINALE - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre concludes its only series in Rochester today, bringing an end to the only set between the clubs during the second half. The RailRiders hosted the Red Wings twice at PNC Field during the first half, winning seven of ten games with two games canceled. Five of the seven wins were walk-offs, while the other two were shutouts by the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre pitching staff. After splitting the 2024 match-up, the RailRiders have a 10-5 mark against the Red Wings this year. A win today would be the 350th for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre against Rochester in franchise history, dating back to the 1989 season.

SERIES STUFF- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's win Saturday secured at least a series split in Rochester this week. The RailRiders have won or split nine consecutive series since going 1-4 in Nashville from May 21 through 24. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has a league-best 36-13 record since the start of the Worcester series on May 27.

OVER/ UNDER- The RailRiders enter play today with the chance to get to 20 games over .500 for the first time this season. The club had been as low as five games under on May 29 at 23-28. An eight-game winning streak in early June pushed Scranton/Wilkes-Barre level and back above .500. This month's 11-game winning streak carried the team from seven games over to 18 games above.

TRADED- The Yankees traded right-hander Clayton Beeter to the Washington Nationals on Saturday in a deal for Amed Rosario. Beeter pitched parts of three seasons for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, sporting a 7-6 record with a 3.89 ERA in 43 games, including 21 starts. New York had acquired Beeter at the trade deadline in 2022 in a deal with the LA Dodgers for Joey Gallo. He made five appearances for the Yankees in the last two years, going 0-1 with a 9.82 ERA.

TURNING BACK TIME- Carlos Carrasco went seven complete in Saturday's win; the third straight seven-inning start for the 38-year-old. Carrasco had not pitched seven complete in three straight since April 11, 18 and 23 during the 2018 season. Carrasco is now 4-0 in the second half for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre with a 2.12 ERA over 36.2 innings of work in six starts, compiling 24 strikeouts to five walks.

BIG BAT ENERGY- Spencer Jones hit three home runs on Thursday afternoon, giving him 13 over 19 games with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre since his promotion on June 27. The outfielder had 16 in 49 games with Somerset and enters play today with a Minor League Baseball-best 29 home runs this year. Jones became the seventh Scranton/Wilkes-Barre player to hit three home runs in a single game, joining Jose Rojas, who has accomplished the feat twice this season.

MID-SEASON SURGE- The RailRiders have hit 35 home runs over 18 games this month, a season-high tally in any month despite playing fewer games. The club played 25 games in the first three months this year, hitting 22 in April, 31 in May and 29 in June. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's .310 batting average is second-best across all 120 full-season Minor League teams this month, while its .543 slugging percentage and .935 OPS lead all MiLB teams in July.

SOUNDS NEW- After concluding this series in Rochester, the RailRiders return to PNC Field to host Nashville. The Sounds took four of five from the RailRiders in May in Nashville and will make their first trip to NEPA since 1991.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- New York lost 9-4 to Philadelphia on Saturday. The Phillies plated four against Marcus Stroman over 3.2 innings and four more late to seal the series win with a game to go today... Somerset topped Erie 9-6. Roc Riggio hit his 11th home run for the Patriots and Dylan Jasso drove in three to pace the attack... Hudson Valley bested Rome 5-1. Ben Hess struck out six, while Jackson Castillo and Kiko Romero both homered for the 'Gades... Tampa lost 5-3 at Clearwater to fall a game under .500. Wilson Rodriguez's sixth inning sac fly was the only tally for the Tarpons, who have dropped nine straight.







