Strong Start by Beck, Bats Enough for RailRiders

August 5, 2025 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







ALLENTOWN, PA - T he Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders beat the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 7-1 on Tuesday night at Coca-Cola Park. Brendan Beck struck out eight over six innings and the RailRiders backed his effort with early support to take the series opener.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre tagged Phillies top prospect Andrew Painter for four runs in the top of the first. After a pair of one-out walks, J.C. Escarra doubled in Spencer Jones for a 1-0 RailRiders lead. Jeimer Candelario doubled in Rumfield and Escarra to extend the edge. With two away, Bryan De La Cruz capped the inning with a run-scoring double for a 4-0 lead.

Gabriel Rincones, Jr. led off the bottom of the second with a solo home run.

In the fourth, Duke Ellis extended his hitting streak to nine straight with a one-out single. Jorbit Vivas drilled a double to right, plating Ellis all the way from first for a 5-1 edge.

Beck made the offense stand up over the first six innings, allowing just four hits and two walks in a quality start. Scott Effross, Jayvien Sandridge and Kervin Castro each worked a perfect inning of relief. The four RailRiders arms combined to retire the final 12 batters in a row to seal the series opener.

Vivas, Escarra and Ellis paced the offense with two hits apiece.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Lehigh Valley play a doubleheader on Wednesday. Erick Leal takes the ball in game one against MLB rehabber Aaron Nola. The teams have yet to announce the starters for game two. First pitch is slated for 5:05 P.M.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

26-7, 64- 41







International League Stories from August 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.