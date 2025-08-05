Red Wings Stumble in Series Opener at Norfolk

The Red Wings traveled to Virginia for game one of a six-game series against the Norfolk Tides, and were handed a 12-1 loss. 3B-SS Trey Lipscomb recorded three singles, and DH Dylan Crews finished 3-for-4 on the night with three singles of his own and an RBI.

Norfolk got the jump on Rochester in the bottom of the first. 1B Ryan Mountcastle sat on a four-seamer and drove it 368 feet to right field for a solo blast, giving the Tides an early 1-0 lead.

In the bottom of the fourth, 3B Emmanuel Rivera worked a one-out walk and took second on a wild pitch. Moments later, SS José Barrero ripped a single up the middle at 107.8 MPH off the bat, plating Rivera and giving the Tides a 2-0 advantage over the Red Wings.

Norfolk continued to apply pressure in the bottom of the fifth, starting with a RF Dylan Beavers solo homer to right-center. Ryan Mountcastle drew a walk, and C Samuel Basallo followed with a 441-foot shot to center, his 22nd home run of the season. By the end of the frame, the Tides had built a 5-0 cushion.

The bottom of the sixth began with CF Jud Fabian reaching on a one-out walk, followed by DH Livan Soto ripping a double to deep right. One batter later, Dylan Beavers worked a walk to load the bases. With two outs, Ryan Mountcastle earned a walk, forcing in Fabian. Samuel Basallo then drove a double to left-center, plating both Soto and Beavers. Building on that, Emmanuel Rivera singled up the middle to bring home Mountcastle and Basallo. The Tides had stretched their lead to 10-0 over the Red Wings going into the seventh.

The Red Wings were able to get on the board in the top of the seventh. With one away, SS Nasim Nuñez and LF Christian Franklin were hit by back-to-back pitches. Nuñez then swiped third, and Dylan Crews brought him home with a slow chopper to right. Rochester trailed 10-1 heading into the bottom half of the frame.

The Tides kept the offense rolling in the bottom of the eighth. Dylan Beavers drilled his second home run of the game to right, and shortly after, Samuel Basallo doubled off the right-field wall. Emmanuel Rivera followed with a double of his own to right, plating Basallo and extending Norfolk's lead to 12-1.

Norfolk shut down Rochester the rest of the way, securing a 12-1 victory in game one.

RHP Bryce Conley got the start for the Wings, tossing 5.0 innings and allowing five earned runs on six hits, while walking two and striking out five across 95 pitches. Former Red Wings position player RHP Erick Mejia was the first arm out of the bullpen in the sixth, recording two outs but surrendering four earned runs on just one hit, along with three walks and one strikeout. RHP Joan Adon took over in the sixth with two outs and worked 1.1 innings, allowing one earned run on three hits and striking out one. SS-RHP Jackson Cluff entered in the ninth, giving up two earned runs on three hits and walking one in his fourth appearance of the season.

Rehabbing Washington National DH Dylan Crews earned Player of the Game honors, going 3-for-4 with a trio of singles and an RBI. The LSU product is batting .353 (6-for-17) since starting his rehab assignment on 7/29 with a home run, a double, five RBI and an OPS of 1.009 across six games.

The series between Rochester and Norfolk continues tomorrow evening with game two at Harbor Park. RHP Adrian Sampson gets the nod for the Red Wings, set to face off against the Tides RHP Kyle Brnovich. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM.







