Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 5 at Norfolk

August 5, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (15-18, 42-63) vs. Norfolk Tides (11-20, 41-63)

Tuesday - 6:35 p.m. ET - Harbor Park - Norfolk, VA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Bryce Conley (1-0, 4.20) vs. RHP Tyler Wells (MLR)

...BUT WE WON THE WAR: The Red Wings and Charlotte Knights finished off their six-game series on a rainy Sunday evening at Truist Field...looking to seal a series victory in the finale, the Wings kept their bats hot, powering their way by the Knights 12-7, while crushing four homers...RF DYLAN CREWS and 1B ANDRÉS CHAPARRO each logged a homer and a double, and 3B-LF TREY LIPSCOMB picked up three hits in Sunday's finale...the Wings move on to face off against the Norfolk Tides for the first time since 2023, in a six-game set beginning tonight...RHP BRYCE CONLEY will take the mound for the Red Wings against Norfolk's rehabbing RHP Tyler Wells...

The Red Wings hold a record of 159-140 all-time against the 2023 International League Champions, including a 76-73 record against the current top affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles on the road since the Tides joined the International League in 1969, as the Tidewater Tides.

GONE STREAKIN': With DH ANDREW PINCKNEY 's solo shot in the second inning, the Red Wings extended their home run streak to 15 consecutive games dating back to 7/18, the longest active streak in professional baseball (including MLB)...over that stretch, Rochester has mashed a total of 35 homers, most by any professional team, two ahead of the Philadelphia Phillies...

The Wings also lead all of MiLB (since 7/18) in total bases (305), extra-base hits (70), RBI (112), and runs scored (116), as well as tied for first in SLG (.551)...they also rank second with 161 total hits and a .923 OPS.

With back-to-back homers from CF ANDREW PINCKNEY and 2B-3B JACKSON CLUFF, Rochester has now recorded back-to-back home runs four times this season, and Pinckney has been involved in all four instances.

CREWS CONTROL: Rehabbing Washington National RF DYLAN CREWS logged his first multi-hit game of his rehab assignment on Sunday evening, going 2-for-4 with a three-run blast and a double...the LSU product's homer travelled 408 feet and was clocked at 106.8 mph off the bat...in 54 Triple-A games over the last two seasons, Crews has logged 23 extra-base knocks, while cashing 34 RBI...

The homer was his furthest at the Triple-A level since a 428-foot shot on 8/13/2024 against Syracuse...

Out of Crews' nine Triple-A homers, seven have been hit on the road.

HOT PINCK: DH ANDREW PINCKNEY went 1-for-5 on Sunday, sending a blast out to right field, for his 17th homer of the season and fourth of the six game set in Charlotte...the Alabama alum leads all Minor Leaguers in home runs since the All-Star break with eight...over this stretch Pinckney also ranks third in Triple-A in RBI (19), tied for second in XBH (11), and tied for second in TB (43)...

Out of the former fourth-round pick's 17 homers this season, 13 have been hit to the opposite field or dead center.

IF YOU'RE CHAPPY AND YOU KNOW IT: 1B ANDRÉS CHAPARRO recorded a double and crushed his 12th home run of the season in Sunday night's game, a 110.3 MPH blast that traveled 404 feet to left-center...his double in the sixth inning came off LHP Kyle Tyler, bringing the Venezuelan-born slugger's slash line against lefties to .440/.563/1.160 with a 1.723 OPS...he leads all International League hitters (min. 25 AB) in OBP, SLG, and OPS against lefties, is tied for sixth in batting average with SS NASIM NUÑEZ, and tied for seventh with 10 XBH...over his last 11 games dating back to 7/22, Chaparro is batting .310 with a 1.277 OPS, six home runs, four doubles, and 15 RBI.

CLUFF STUFF: 2B-3B JACKSON CLUFF went 1-for-3 at the plate Sunday, drawing two walks and blasting a 384-foot home run at 101.2 mph off the bat over the right field wall in the second inning... this long ball was his seventh of the season and 37th of his career...over his last 19 games since 7/1 vs Buffalo, the BYU product has gone 16-for-59 (.271) with .947 OPS, while adding four home runs, 10 RBI, and a pair of triples.

TREY BALL: 3B-LF TREY LIPSCOMB provided an offensive surge Sunday evening at the plate, going 3-for-5 with a single, two doubles, and three runs scored...his two-bagger in the sixth and the seventh extended his streak to three straight games with a double and marked his team-leading 18th of the season...since 7/10, the Tennessee product has ranked among the top three active Red Wings in batting average (T-3rd, .313), XBH (2nd, 12) and total bases (3rd, 40) while posting a 1.014 OPS and .657 slugging percentage over that span.

NOT EVERYTHING IS AS IT NASIMS: SS NASIM NUÑEZ finished Sunday's contest 2-for-4 with a pair of singles and two runs scored, to go along with an RBI and a walk...the Georgia native now has nine multi-hit games on the year, three of them coming this past week against Charlotte...in five games against the Knights Nuñez hit .389 (7-for-18), with on OBP of .476 and has swiped four bags.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY...2012: On August 5, 2012, the Wings won a 19-inning marathon over the Toledo Mud Hens by the score of 10-9...Rochester tied the ball game in the top of the ninth inning, with a homer from 1B CHRIS PARMELEE, making the score 7-7 heading into extras...both pitching staffs would hold the respective offenses until the Wings made a move in the 19th inning, with four straight hits, including RBI doubles from DH EVAN BIGLEY to tie the game, and from 3B RAY CHANG to give the Wings the padding they needed to hold off Toledo, extending their winning streak to seven games... 25 hits are the most by a Red Wings team since another 25-hit performance on 8/30/2004 vs. Pawtucket.







International League Stories from August 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.