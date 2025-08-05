August 5 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at St. Paul Saints

August 5, 2025 - International League (IL)

IOWA CUBS (53-54, 14-19) at ST. PAUL SAINTS (47-59, 14-19)

Tuesday, August 5 - 7:07 PM CT - CHS Field - St. Paul, MN

RHP Chris Kachmar (1-2, 4.50) vs. LHP Aaron Rozek (0-0, 12.00)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs play the finale of a six-game series today...right-hander Chris Kachmar is slated to make his fourth start with the I Cubs...left-hander Aaron Rozek is slated to start for St. Paul.

SUNDAY SCARIES: The I-Cubs dropped the series finale vs. Indianapolis on Sunday by a 12-4 score... Moises Ballesteros came off the bench and went 2-for-2 with a home run and three RBI and Ben Cowles went 2-for-4 with a homer... Jameson Taillon started on Major League rehab assignment and tossed 3.0 innings, allowing seven runs on seven hits with a strikeout... Porter Hodge, Riley Martin and Ethan Roberts all tossed a scoreless relief inning.

19 TOO MANY: Friday night, the Iowa Cubs were fanned 19 times in the game which is a season-high...Iowa's 19 strikeouts in yesterday's game were tied for the second-most strikeouts in the International League behind Rochester who had been fanned 22 times against Scranton on July 23...the last time Iowa, as a team, were fanned at least 19 times was against the Memphis Redbirds during the 2018 season.

HIT PARADE: The Iowa Cubs surrendered a season-high 18 hits in Sunday's loss, surpassing the previous high of 15 which had been done three times...marked the most hits the team has given up since Sept. 15, 2024 vs. Louisville in which they also allowed 18 base knocks.

WALK THIS WAY: Jonathon Long snapped his walk streak at eight games Tuesday night...it is tied for the second-longest such streak in the International League and the longest by an I-Cub since Owen Caissie from April 25-May 2 (also 8)...no Iowa Cub has walked in nine straight games since at least 2004 when data was made available.

NO EXTRA: The I-Cubs did not record an extra-base hit for the sixth time this season on Saturday evening...the last time Iowa did not record an extra-base knock was June 14 vs. Louisville.

HE GET'S ON BASE: Catcher Moises Ballesteros has reached base in 26 straight games dating back to June 24...during the stretch, he is batting .343 (34-for-99) with two home runs, 20 RBI and 10 walks...it marks the longest on-base streak since Bryce Windham reached in 28 straight games from July 26-Sept. 24, 2024 and it the third-longest active on-base streak in the International League...on Sunday, Ballesteros hit his 10th home run of the season and his 20th career homer with Iowa...he has two home runs in his last seven games.

DEALING: Right-hander Brandon Birdsell earned his first win with Iowa Thursday night since Sept. 21, 2024 at Rochester after 6.0 scoreless frames...it marked his first start of 6.0 scoreless frames since also on Sept. 21 in which he worked 7.0 scoreless...Brandon also allowed just two hits in 6.0 innings for the fourth time in his career and first Sept. 4, 2024 at St. Paul (6.0 IP, 2 H).

CINCO DE HIT-O: Last Tuesday night, Owen Caissie tallied the team's first five-hit game of the season...he went 5-for-5 with two doubles, and a two-run homer (20)...the last time an I-Cub had a five-hit game was when P.J. Higgins did it against the Omaha Storm Chasers on September 5, 2023...he is one of eight players in the International League this season with a five-hit game.

LONG BALL: Cubs' No. 6 prospect Jonathon Long hit his 16th home run of the season Tuesday night...it marked his seventh home run since July 1 which ranks tied for fifth-most in the International League during that span.

VS. ST. PAUL: Iowa and St. Paul are playing their fourth six-game set of the season...the I-Cubs have gone 10-8 this season vs. St. Paul, including winning five of seven games from May 13-18.

PEARSON TO THE SHOW: Reliever Nate Pearson joined the Chicago Cubs in Chicago today...Pearson has pitched 35.2 innings with Iowa this season and has gone 3-2 with a 2.27 ERA (9 ER in 35.2 IP) and 43 strikeouts.







