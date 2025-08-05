Hall of Fame Induction Dinner for Jolbert Cabrera, Greg Brown Set for August 16 Before Bisons/IronPigs Game

Get ready to Raise the Jolly Roger at Sahlen Field as we formally induct a pair of Bisons greats on Saturday, August 16! Before the Bisons game against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, 1998 Governors' Cup Champion infielder Jolbert Cabrera and former Bisons broadcaster and longtime Pirates play-by-play voice Greg Brown will be at Consumer's Pub at the Park restaurant for the team's annual Buffalo Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Dinner (4:30 p.m.)

Space is limited so make your reservations now at PubatthePark.com or by calling (716) 846-2100. At the Induction Dinner, you'll enjoy an All-You-Can-Eat buffet starting at 4:30 p.m., with the formal induction ceremony to begin shortly after 5:00 p.m. There are sure to be some great Bisons stories as we get the chance to reunite with Cabrera and Brown and congratulate them together on their well-deserved honors!

HOW TO ATTEND: If you have an August 16 game ticket already, just make your reservation for 4:30 p.m. and purchase the buffet. For those without game tickets, check out the Bisons popular Buffet+Ticket Package that includes your game ticket and meal for only $31.95!

Buffalo Baseball Hall of Fame - Jolbert Cabrera

Cabrera played 243 games with the Bisons over four seasons, 1998-2001, and ranks in the Top 10 in the club's modern era in career average (10th, .301), runs scored (9th, 172) and stolen bases (9th, 51). A midseason and postseason International League All-Star in 1998, he helped lead the Herd to a Governors' Cup championship in their first season in the IL since 1970 by hitting a .326 with 13 runs scored in 12 playoff games. During the 1998 regular season, the infielder produced one of the most consistent seasons in team history, averaging over .300 against both right and left-handed pitching, at home and on the road, and in four of the five months of the season. His .318 overall batting average that year is the 8th-best single season mark in modern era history and his single-season hit total of 157 set a then- modern era record.

Cabrera produced 125 more hits over parts of his final three seasons with the Bisons as he split time between Buffalo and Cleveland. Overall, Cabrera averaged .301 with 48 doubles, 13 home runs, 90 RBI and 172 runs scored during his time with the Herd.

Following the Bisons, Cabrera went on to play in 609 Major League games over parts of eight seasons with Cleveland, Los Angeles-NL, Seattle and Cincinnati with a .257 average, 18 home runs and 157 RBI. He played in a career-high 141 games with Cleveland in 2001 (.261-1-38) and singled in his only official post-season at-bat in the 2001 ALDS against the Mariners. Cabrera is now in his ninth season as a coach in the San Francisco Giants' organization, and his sixth as the fundamentals coach of the Triple-A Sacramento River Cats.

Buffalo Baseball Hall of Fame - Greg Brown

Greg Brown spent five seasons as part of the Buffalo Bisons broadcasting team from 1989-1993, teaming up with now fellow Buffalo Baseball Hall of Famer, Pete Weber. In the booth, Brown was on the call for many memorable Bisons games, including playoff games in 1991 and 1992, and the 18-inning, one-game playoff against Nashville in 1990. During his time with the Bisons, he also made numerous guest speaker and community appearances on behalf of the Herd throughout the WNY community.

Brown was also a sports talk show host at WGR Radio during his tenure with the Bisons and also worked as a color analyst and pre- and post-game show host for the Buffalo Bills. Also during his time in Buffalo, Greg served as a play-by-play announcer for University at Buffalo basketball on WGR Radio and as a broadcaster for the Empire Sports Network.

Following his time in Buffalo, Brown became an Emmy award-winning broadcaster for the Pittsburgh Pirates, calling over 4,000 games for the organization. Now in his 32nd year in Pittsburgh (2nd most in the team's broadcast history), Brown coined the popular phrases "Raise The Jolly Roger," synonymous with a Pirates victory, and "Clear The Deck, Cannonball Coming," his signature home run call. A part of the Pittsburgh organization since interning with the club in 1979, Brown's career in the Bucs front office has also included work in the marketing, public relations and broadcasting departments. Greg also served as the team's public address announcer during the 1987 campaign.







