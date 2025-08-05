Davitt Deals in Knights Debut, Mets Take over Late
August 5, 2025 - International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
SYRACUSE, NY - The Charlotte Knights opened up a six game road trip on Tuesday night against the hottest team in the International League, the Syracuse Mets. Despite a tremendous starting pitching performance from Duncan Davitt, the Knights were dealt an 11-0 loss to a Mets team that has now won 14 of their last 15 games.
Davitt, who made his Knights debut, pitched six shutout innings in a pitcher's duel that spanned the first two-thirds of the game. Davitt allowed a couple of base-runners in the bottom of the seventh before giving way to the bullpen with the score 0-0.
Both inhered runners came in to score in what ended up being a five-run frame for the home team. That left Davitt with a line of 6.1 innings pitched and two runs allowed. Syracuse one-upped their seventh inning with a six-run eighth that put the game away.
Offensively, Charlotte was limited to five hits, all singles, and went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position. Dominic Fletcher went 2-for-4 and Andre Lipcius reached base twice.
The Knights and Mets have a quick turnaround with Game Two of the series scheduled for 12:35pm ET on Wednesday. Charlotte will attempt to snap a three-game skid while Syracuse hopes to keep their spot atop the IL second half standings.
