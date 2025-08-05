Bats, Mud Hens Series Opener Postponed Tuesday

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - Tuesday night's series opener between the Louisville Bats and Toledo Mud Hens at Louisville Slugger Field has been postponed due to heavy rain.

A doubleheader is now scheduled for Wednesday, August 6 at 5:05 p.m. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. Both games will be seven inning contests. The start of the second game will occur about 30 minutes after the first.

Tickets from Tuesday's game can be exchanged for a ticket of equal or lesser value for any future 2025 Louisville Bats regular season home game subject to availability. Tickets must be exchanged in person at the Louisville Slugger Field Box Office. Season ticket holders, groups, and suites can contact their account representatives for more information.

Louisville and Toledo will now begin the series with the doubleheader on Wednesday afternoon. Wednesday is Senior Day at Louisville Slugger Field, as fans ages 55 and older can purchase half-price tickets for the doubleheader, presented by Humana. Following the games, fans ages 55 and older can participate the Senior Stroll Around The Bases as well.

Wednesday also features Baseball Bingo, presented by Meijer and Outback Steakhouse. fans can pick up a free Baseball Bingo card upon entry and follow along during the game with the chance to earn amazing prizes. All Baseball Bingo Cards include a coupon for a free Bloomin' Onion from Outback Steakhouse. Nick Curran and Jim Kelch will be on the call for Sports Talk 790 AM.







