Syracuse Crushes Charlotte, 11-0, on Tuesday Night for Sixth Straight Mets Win
August 5, 2025 - International League (IL)
Syracuse Mets News Release
Syracuse, NY - After six scoreless innings, a late offensive outburst propelled the Syracuse Mets past the Charlotte Knights, 11-0, on Tuesday night at NBT Bank Stadium. The Mets have now won 13 of their last 14 games. Plus, Syracuse pitchers have only allowed 15 runs over the last seven games.
A pitchers duel between Syracuse (58-51, 27-7) starter Nolan McLean and Charlotte (51-57, 15-18) starter Duncan Davitt held both teams without a run until the seventh inning. McLean pitched five and two-thirds shutout innings, only allowed one hit, and struck out seven batters. Davitt pitched six scoreless innings but was responsible for a pair of runners on base in the seventh when he was replaced by reliever Ben Peoples.
In the bottom of the seventh inning, Jared Young singled, Pablo Reyes walked, and a sacrifice bunt by José Azocar moved them over, ending Davitt's day and opening the door for Syracuse. With two runners in scoring position, Gilberto Celestino walked to load the bases, and Rafael Ortega smacked a two-run double to give the Mets a 2-0 lead. Then, Hayden Senger reached on a fielding error by third baseman Bryan Ramos, scoring Celestino and extending the lead to 3-0. The lineup stayed hot with a two-run single by Yonny Hernandez that put Syracuse ahead, 5-0.
The Mets' offensive outburst rolled into the eighth when Jared Young doubled and Jose Azocar ripped an RBI single to stretch the lead to 6-0. With Azocar at first, Celestino crushed a two-run, opposite-field homer, putting the Mets ahead, 8-0. After a pair of walks by Ortega and Senger, Yonny Hernandez singled, and Ortega scored on a throwing error by right fielder Will Robertson, making it a 9-0 game. To cap it off, Luke Ritter reached on a fielding error by Ramos, scoring Senger and Hernandez, giving the Mets an 11-0 lead.
Syracuse continues its six-game series with Charlotte on Wednesday afternoon with game two. Left-hander Brandon Waddell is scheduled to pitch for the Mets against right-hander Bryse Wilson for the Knights. First pitch is scheduled for 12:05 p.m.
