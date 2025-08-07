Syracuse Slugs Its Way to 10-3 Win over Charlotte on Thursday Night
August 7, 2025 - International League (IL)
Syracuse Mets News Release
Syracuse, NY - Thanks to another quality start by Brandon Sproat and an offensive outburst, the Syracuse Mets beat the Charlotte Knights, 10-3, in front of an electric crowd of 7,333 on Thursday night at NBT Bank Stadium.
After a pair of scoreless frames, Syracuse (59-52, 28-8) got on the board in the bottom of the third inning. With two outs, Jose Azocar smacked a solo homer to give the Mets a 1-0 lead.
In the fourth, the floodgates opened on offense. Luke Ritter singled and Gilberto Celestino hit a two-run home run, extending the Syracuse lead to 3-0. The lineup kept rolling with singles by Hayden Senger, Yonny Hernandez, and Luisangel Acuña to load the bases. Adding another big hit, Azocar ripped a two-run double to put the Mets ahead, 5-0. After an RBI single by Jared Young and a sacrifice fly by Rafael Ortega, Syracuse stretched the lead to 7-0.
Charlotte (52-58, 16-19) scored its first runs in the top of the fifth inning on an RBI double by Jacob Gonzalez and a two-run homer by Vinny Capra made it 7-3.
The Mets added some insurance in the bottom of the eighth inning when Azocar and Young drew walks, and Pablo Reyes crushed a three-run homer, ballooning the lead to 10-3.
On the mound, Brandon Sproat tossed six innings, allowed three runs, and struck out four batters. Out of the bullpen, Jose Castillo, Chris Devenski, and Dylan Ross all threw scoreless innings to end the ballgame.
Syracuse continues its six-game series with Charlotte on Friday night with game four. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
