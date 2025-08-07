Iowa Cubs Release 2026 Schedule

August 7, 2025 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







DES MOINES, IA - In conjunction with Major League Baseball, the Iowa Cubs today announced the 2026 regular season schedule. The 2026 regular season will consist of 75 home games and 75 road games with Iowa opening the year with three home games against the Columbus Clippers on March 27-29.

The 2026 schedule is highlighted by two home series against the St. Paul Saints from July 7-12 and Aug. 11-16. There will be 13 firework shows at Principal Park in 2026

Iowa is scheduled to host three holiday games in 2026: Cinco de Mayo, May 5 vs. Columbus; Mother's Day, May 10 vs. Columbus; and Father's Day, June 21 vs. Indianapolis.

Two new teams will be on the schedule for the I-Cubs in 2026, as they travel to the Gwinnett Stripers on July 21-26 and host the Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders from July 28-Aug. 2.

The I-Cubs will also play the Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals, the Memphis Redbirds, on May 19-24 at Principal Park and at Memphis on July 17-19. for the minor league version of Cubs-Cardinals.

Aside from the season-opening series and the series following the All-Star break, each matchup will be a six-game set running from Tuesday through Sunday with Monday being a league-wide off day.

Season tickets for the 2026 season can be purchased by contacting Clayton Grandquist at claytong@iowacubs.com. More information regarding game times and promotions will be released at a later date.







