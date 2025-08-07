Red Wings Late Rally Falls Just Short in Norfolk

August 7, 2025 - International League (IL)

The Rochester Red Wings faced off against the Norfolk Tides on Thursday afternoon for some matinee baseball in Virginia. RHP Riley Cornelio made his Triple-A debut for the Wings, hurling 5.0 innings and striking out seven Tide batters in the process. CF Andrew Pinckney logged two singles, two stolen bases, and drove in one run at the plate. 3B Yohandy Morales collected three hits, including one double, and 1B Andrés Chaparro collected two hits and added three RBI. SS Jackson Cluff provided a solo blast in the eighth to ignite the offense.

Norfolk got the scoring started in the bottom of the first inning. CF Reed Trimble laced a leadoff double down the right field line. Two batters later, RF Jud Fabian lifted a two-run blast into the right field bullpen, giving the Tides the 2-0 lead.

The Tides added another run in the bottom of the third inning thanks to another home run. Reed Trimble launched a leadoff blast off the scoreboard in right field for his first career Triple-A home run, making the score 3-0 Norfolk after three frames.

The Wings answered with a run of their own in the top of the fourth inning. Yohandy Morales lined a one-out double into the right-center field gap, followed by LF Nick Schnell earning a seven-pitch walk and placing two runners on. The next batter, Andrés Chaparro, laced a single down the left field line, scoring Morales from second and cutting the deficit to 3-1.

Norfolk added some insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. The Tides started the inning off with three consecutive singles to load the bases. SS Livan Soto worked a bases-loaded walk to add a run, and a wild pitch during the next at-bat made the score 5-1. Two batters later, PH José Barrero took an 0-1 fastball and sent it over the left field fence for a grand slam, giving Norfolk the 9-1 advantage after six innings.

The Red Wings manufactured a run of their own in the top of the seventh due to stellar baserunning. Andrew Pinckney led off the inning with a hard-hit single and proceeded to steal second base just three pitches later. The running didn't stop there after Pinckney stole third, marking his team-leading 27th stolen base, and scored after a throwing error to make the score 9-2.

The Wings continued to inch closer to the Tide in the top of the eighth inning. Jackson Cluff blasted a leadoff home run over the right field wall for his eighth big fly of the season. Yohandy Morales kept the rally going with a single, followed by a fielding error on a ball off the bat from Andrés Chaparro to place runners on second and third. Another run came home on an infield single from Andrew Pinckney to make the score 9-4.

Rochester looked to make things intriguing in the ninth inning, down to their final three outs. C C.J. Stubbs led off the inning with an opposite-field single and was followed by a 2B Darren Baker walk to put two runners on and no one out. The runners advanced on a groundout, and both came around to score on a single through the second base hole by LF J.T. Arruda to make the score 9-6. After a walk to Yohandy Morales and a double steal, both runners came around to score on another two-run opposite-field single, this time by Andrés Chaparro, to make the score 9-8. The rally would fall short, and the Wings fell 9-8.

Hawaii native Riley Cornelio toed the slab in Thursday afternoon's game, marking the former seventh-round draft pick's first career Triple-A start. The right-hander tossed 5.0 innings, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks while punching out seven Norfolk batters. RHP Zach Brzykcy was the first man out of the bullpen, logging two outs and allowing six runs on four hits while striking out one. RHP Ryan Loutos came in and delivered the final out of the inning via a pop-up. The Illinois native came back for the seventh inning and retired the side in order while striking out two in the process. RHP Eduardo Salazar took over for the eighth inning, recording a scoreless inning and allowing one hit during the frame.

CF Andrew Pinckney earns Thursday afternoon's Player of the Game honors. The Alabama product finished the game 2-for-5 with two singles, two stolen bases, and picked up his 47th RBI of the season. The 2023 fourth-round draft pick notched his 18th multi-hit game and swiped his team-leading 27th bag of the season in the effort.

The Red Wings will look to get back on track Friday night against the Norfolk Tides for the fourth game of the series. Norfolk RHP Kyle Bradish will toe the rubber against Rochester's offense. First pitch is slated for 6:35 PM from Harbor Park.







