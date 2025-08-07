Bowen and Williams' Blasts Boost Indians to a 4-2 Victory

August 7, 2025 - International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - A pair of solo shots from Jase Bowen and Alika Williams provided all the offense the Indianapolis Indians would need as they took down the Omaha Storm Chasers, 4-2, on Thursday night at Victory Field.

Bowen's homer opened the scoring for Indianapolis (24-12, 66-44). It came in his first career Triple-A at bat after being promoted from Double-A Altoona prior to Wednesday's contest.

Bowen sparked Indy's offense again in the fifth, doubling with one out. He came in to score one batter later via a Brett Sullivan single to extend the Indians' lead. They tacked on another run in the sixth, courtesy of a Cam Devanney double to drive in Ronny Simon, who reached on a lead-off walk and stole second to set up the opportunity.

The Storm Chasers (12-24, 43-67) strung together three singles to scratch across their first run in the seventh. Alika Williams responded in the bottom half, pushing the Indians' advantage back to three with his fourth home run of the season. Isan Díaz drove in Drew Waters from second base to score Omaha's final run in the ninth before Colin Holderman (S, 1) shut the door.

Hunter Barco spun 4.0 shutout innings while allowing just one hit and striking out four in his 14th start of the season for Indy. Michael Darrell-Hicks (W, 2-0) picked up the win after twirling a scoreless fifth inning while striking out the side. Chandler Champlain (L, 3-8) made the start for Omaha and allowed three of Indianapolis' runs across 6.0 innings while fanning eight batters.

The Indians and Storm Chasers are set to play Game 4 of their six-game set from Victory Field on Friday night at 7:05 PM. RHP Thomas Harrington (7-8, 5.48) will make his 19th start of the season for Indy across from RHP Luinder Avila (2-2, 4.97).







International League Stories from August 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.