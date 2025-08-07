Bisons Lose by One Run in 2-1 Defeat in Worcester Thursday Afternoon

August 7, 2025 - International League (IL)

WORCESTER, M.A. - The Buffalo Bisons and Worcester Red Sox only combined for three runs, with each team trading solo home runs in the eighth inning, allowing Worcester to slip past the Bisons 2-1 on Thursday afternoon at Polar Park.

Buffalo and Worcester both started off the game well on the defensive side of things. The Herd would go 0-3 to start the frame while the Red Sox would lead off with a single in their half of the inning, however that was all they could manage as Adam Macko retired three straight after allowing the leadoff base hit.

Worcester would take a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second after drawing four straight walks. After starting the inning with two quick outs, Macko would walk four straight, giving up a run. Worcester would leave the bases loaded after a lineout one batter later to end the inning.

The Herd would try to gain some momentum offensively after Michael Stefanic drew a walk and Yohendrick Piñango would grab a base hit, putting runners on first and second. This would be all the Bisons would manage, stranding both runners.

Andrew Bash would come to pitch in the fifth inning, relieving Adam Macko. Macko threw four innings of work, allowing one run on two hits. Bash would sit down the first three batters he faced to keep it a one run game heading into the sixth.

Worcester's starter Kyle Harrison would also see his day come to an end in the fifth inning after throwing 99 pitches in five scoreless innings.

The Red Sox's left fielder Tyler McDonough would be the first to notch a hit against Andrew Bash after Bash retired the first five batters he faced. McDonough would record a two-out double but would end up being stranded as the score would remain 1-0.

Worcester would threaten again in the bottom half of the seventh with runners on the corner. Andrew Bash would work his way out of the jam, leaving the score a one run game heading into the eighth inning.

Buffalo would finally break through on the score sheet thanks to a solo blast from Riley Tirotta. Tirotta hit a two-out blast to left field to tie the game 1-1 going into the bottom of the eighth.

The tie would not last for long as Nate Eaton would hit a solo shot to give the Red Sox a 2-1 lead.

Buffalo would attempt a comeback in the ninth, getting runners on first and second. The comeback attempt would stall out as the Herd would leave both runners stranded dropping the game 2-1. The victory was the Red Sox second win of the series.

The two teams are scheduled to meet on Friday evening with a 6:45 p.m. first pitch at Polar Park. CJ Van Eyk will start for Buffalo in game four of the series. You can listen to all of the action on The Bet 1520 AM, the Audacy app, and Bisons.com starting at 6:25 p.m. with the 'Voice of the Bisons' Pat Malacaro.







