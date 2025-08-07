Knights Fall to the Mets 10-3

August 7, 2025 - International League (IL)

SYRACUSE, NY - The Charlotte Knights were unable to overcome a big inning by the Syracuse Mets on Thursday night. Syracuse scored six runs in the fourth frame, broke the game open, and Charlotte ended up on the wrong side of a 10-3 final score.

Yoendrys Gomez started on the mound for Charlotte and held Syracuse to one run over three innings. Gomez's pitch count was elevated, due to a lengthy third inning, and it forced the right-hander to depart earlier than expected. The Mets went to work in the fourth and turned a 1-0 game into a 7-0 contest by the end of the stanza.

The Knights showed some fight in the top of the fifth. Bryan Ramos walked and scored on Jacob Gonzalez's opposite double off the wall. Two batters later, Vinny Capra deposited the baseball into the upper deck over the left field wall for a two-run Homer. It was Capra's tenth hit in his last five games.

Charlotte was held scoreless over the final four innings while Syracuse managed to hit a three-run Home Run in the bottom of the eighth.

Peyton Pallette shined out of the Knights bullpen with four strikeouts in two scoreless innings. Elvis Pegeuro, in his Charlotte debut, tossed a shutout frame with two strikeouts.

Syracuse remains atop the International League second half standings and the Knights are still firmly in the middle of the pack. Charlotte will attempt to even up the series with Friday night's Game Four scheduled for 6:35pm ET.







