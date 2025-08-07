Omaha Storm Chasers Players and Front Office Staff to Participate in 5th Annual "Chasers Community Week" in Partnership with UScellular

August 7, 2025 - International League (IL)

PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers' fifth annual "Chasers Community Week" Presented by UScellular kicks off on Monday, August 11. Storm Chasers players and front office staff members will volunteer throughout the Omaha metro community from August 11 to August 15, during the team's homestand against the St. Paul Saints.

"At UScellular, we strive to build a connection with our communities that extends beyond our business," says Monique Moore, UScellular's Director of Sales and Operations in Nebraska and west Iowa. "We are proud to support the Chasers organization and help Omaha youth at Completely KIDS get the supplies they need for a strong start to the new school year."

Details for each day of "Chasers Community Week" can be found below, which includes players and staff visiting Children's Nebraska and Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital, as well as participating in batting practice with local veterans at Werner Park, presented by Central Body Company. Additionally, front office staff will volunteer at Town & Country Animal Rescue, including many other events in the community.

"We pride ourselves on building meaningful connections with our community that go beyond the game," says Storm Chasers Community Relations Coordinator Alexis Smith. "Chasers Community Week is our opportunity to give back in a hands-on way, whether it's supporting local nonprofits, providing resources to youth, or showing appreciation to those who uplift our city. We're proud to stand with our partners and make a lasting impact throughout the Omaha area."

Planned Events for "Chasers Community Week"

Monday, August 11 - Storm Chasers front office staff will volunteer at Town & Country Animal Rescue to walk, play, and participate in enrichment activities with the dogs that are available for adoption.

Tuesday, August 12 - Front office staff will serve food, hand out drinks and desserts, and assist with clean up at Open Door Mission, a Gospel Rescue Mission founded in 1954 that is committed to breaking the cycle of homelessness and poverty. That evening, the Storm Chasers will host a Pitch in for the Pantry night presented by Conagra Brands, where fans can bring three cans of non-perishable food items to Werner Park and receive one Leonard Management McDonald's berm ticket for the game. Players will be assisting at the canned food donations table, and if 1,500 canned food donations are collected by the 12th, Martie Cordaro, the Storm Chasers' Team President, will be slimed!

Wednesday, August 13 - Storm Chasers players and front office staff will visit Madonna Rehab Hospital to participate in baseball themed games and recreational therapy with patients and children who are receiving care for life-altering events.

Thursday, August 14 - Through the 3rd inning of the Storm Chasers game, there will be a back-to-school drive located at the gates to Werner Park. Fans are invited to bring school supplies, as donations will benefit Completely KIDS, a local organization that empowers local families, teens, and kids through education, life skills, and support services such as teen employment, adult education, weekend food, and mental health services. Completely KIDS strives to create a safe, connected community where everyone can thrive. Fans who bring three new school supplies items will receive a Leonard Management McDonald's berm ticket.

Friday, August 15 - Storm Chasers players and front office staff will be visiting Children's Nebraska for a meet and greet with the patients to create baseball-themed signs for their rooms, as well as decorate signs for the Storm Chasers' dugout.

Saturday, August 16 - In the afternoon, the Storm Chasers look forward to celebrating and paying tribute to active and retired Military members, as players and local veterans will be participating in pre-game batting practice, presented by Central Body Company. That night, there will be a game-worn jersey auction with all proceeds benefiting Moving Veterans Forward, a non-profit organization that is dedicated to helping homeless veterans in Nebraska and Iowa to get placed into homes.

After Chasers Community Week, the Storm Chasers return to Werner Park to begin a six-game homestand on Tuesday, August 26 against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. First pitch of the series opener is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. that evening.







