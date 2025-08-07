Los Veleros Fall in Extra Innings Thursday
August 7, 2025 - International League (IL)
Columbus Clippers News Release
COLUMBUS, OH - The Columbus Clippers, playing as Los Veleros de Columbus, lost to the Gwinnett Stripers in 10 innings Thursday, 4-3.
Left-fielder Petey Halpin, homered for the second straight night, crushing his 12th long ball of the year over the videoboard in right-center field to tie the game in the bottom of the 1st at 1-1.
Kahlil Watson hit his second homer as a Clipper in the 4th inning to put Columbus ahead, 2-1.
Milan Tolentino added to the lead an inning later with a sacrifice fly.
Right-handed starter Aaron Davenport was outstanding this evening, allowing just two runs and six hits over 6.0 innings while striking out six. Newcomer Jake Miller (0-1) suffered the defeat in relief.
The Clippers drop to 13-21 in the 2025 "Second Half", and 47-59 overall this season.
The series against Gwinnett continues on $5 Friday - which is also Margaritaville Night at Huntington Park. Fireworks follow the game! First pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm.
