Los Veleros Fall in Extra Innings Thursday

August 7, 2025 - International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







COLUMBUS, OH - The Columbus Clippers, playing as Los Veleros de Columbus, lost to the Gwinnett Stripers in 10 innings Thursday, 4-3.

Left-fielder Petey Halpin, homered for the second straight night, crushing his 12th long ball of the year over the videoboard in right-center field to tie the game in the bottom of the 1st at 1-1.

Kahlil Watson hit his second homer as a Clipper in the 4th inning to put Columbus ahead, 2-1.

Milan Tolentino added to the lead an inning later with a sacrifice fly.

Right-handed starter Aaron Davenport was outstanding this evening, allowing just two runs and six hits over 6.0 innings while striking out six. Newcomer Jake Miller (0-1) suffered the defeat in relief.

The Clippers drop to 13-21 in the 2025 "Second Half", and 47-59 overall this season.

The series against Gwinnett continues on $5 Friday - which is also Margaritaville Night at Huntington Park. Fireworks follow the game! First pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm.







