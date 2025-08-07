Homestand Highlights: Chopper Celebrating 17th Birthday as Stripers Return to Coolray Field

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers' own Chopper the Groundhog and all his mascot friends get together for Chopper's Birthday Celebration on Saturday, August 16. It's just one of the many exciting promotions during a six-game series against the Louisville Bats (Triple-A, Cincinnati Reds) from August 12-17.

The homestand starts with a Hurston Waldrep Georgia Peaches T-Shirt Giveaway (presented by Coolray Heating and Cooling) on August 12 and continues with Pink in the Park (presented by Northside Hospital) on August 15 which is capped off by another edition of Fireworks Friday.

Here's a full look at the homestand:

Tuesday, August 12 (7:05 p.m. vs. Louisville)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

T-Shirt Tuesday (presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling): The first 500 fans to the ballpark will receive a Georgia Peaches tee featuring Georgia native and the Atlanta Braves' No. 4 prospect Hurston Waldrep (size XL only).

Wednesday, August 13 (7:05 p.m. vs. Louisville)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Wet Nose Wednesday: Bring your four-legged Stripers fan to the ballpark! Dogs will receive free admission with a paid owner on The Bank. Doggy Bag Pack: For just $20, fans can receive one ticket to The Bank for the game, savor a delicious hot dog, and score a Stripers branded chew toy for your dog.

Thursday, August 14 (7:05 p.m. vs. Louisville)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Throwback Thursday: Every Thursday night this season, enjoy $2 hot dogs and Michelob Ultras!

Friday, August 15 (7:05 p.m. vs. Louisville)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Pink in the Park (presented by Northside Hospital): The Stripers and Northside Hospital team up to raise awareness for those in our community affected by breast cancer. Stripers' players and coaches will wear pink specialty jerseys during the game. Jersey Auction: Fans will have the chance to bid on autographed game worn jerseys at GoStripers.com. Fireworks Friday: After the game, a spectacular fireworks display lights up the sky (weather permitting).

Saturday, August 16 (6:05 vs. Louisville)

Gates Open: 4:00 p.m.

Chopper's Birthday Celebration: Our own Chopper the Groundhog is celebrating his 17th birthday with a huge party at Coolray Field, and you're invited! Chopper and his many mascot friends including Atlanta Braves' Blooper and Georgia Tech's Buzz will be available for autographs and pictures throughout the game. Chopper Chain Kids Giveaway (presented by Gwinnett Daily Post): Chopper is giving out gifts in honor of his birthday to the first 500 kids (age 12 and under). Chopper's Birthday Ticket Pack: Receive a game ticket, a slice of Chopper's birthday cake, a Kids Zone Wristband, and a Loaded Value Bundle good for a hot dog, popcorn, and drink with this ticket pack. Soundcheck Saturday: Enjoy a live performance from Atlanta band Chain Reaction starting from the time gates open until 6:15 p.m. at The Cove.

Sunday, August 17 (1:05 p.m. vs. Durham)

Gates Open: 12:00 p.m.

Sunday Funday (presented by COUNTRY Financial): A special matinee game for families, with Pregame Catch on the Field and Postgame Kids Run the Bases (weather permitting).

Single-game tickets for all games of the Stripers' 2025 home schedule are on sale now at GoStripers.com/tickets.

For a full list of 2025 Promotions, visit GoStripers.com/promotions.







