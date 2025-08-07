Jimmy Herron Collects Four Hits and RBI in Sounds 7-2 Loss
August 7, 2025 - International League (IL)
Nashville Sounds News Release
NASHVILLE - Nashville dropped their Thursday night tilt against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 7-2 at First Horizon Park. Jimmy Herron ended a 20-plus inning stretch without a run for Nashville with a RBI single in the seventh inning and had four of the Sounds eight hits for the game.
Rehabber Rob Zastryzny worked the first inning as the opener on the mound for the Sounds. It was his third rehab appearance with Nashville and first since exiting the game early on July 25 against Charlotte. The left-hander worked around a two-out error to leave the Jumbo Shrimp runner stranded on first base. Right-hander Garrett Stallings took over pitching duties in the second and worked a total of six innings where he allowed 12 hits and seven runs.
Activated off the injured list earlier on Thursday, Jeferson Quero led off the bottom of the sixth with a double and the first Nashville extra-base hit of the series. Jimmy Herron followed up singles in the third and fifth innings with a RBI single in the seventh to score Freddy Zamora. Herron added a double in the bottom of the ninth, but Zamora was on the wrong end of a well executed relay for the final out of the night on a play at the plate looking to score from first base.
Will Childers and Jesus Liranzo worked scoreless innings in relief for Nashville. Childers struck out the side in order in the eighth while Liranzo extended his streak of games without allowing an earned run to nine games in the top of the ninth.
Nashville looks to end a four-game losing streak and a six-game skid against the Jumbo Shrimp overall on Friday night as the Sounds host Stand Up to Cancer Night at First Horizon Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm with Friday Night Fireworks postgame.
POSTGAME NOTES:
JIMMY BOOMTRON: Jimmy Herron provided the lone spark in Nashville's 7-2 loss to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Thursday night. Herron recorded a season-high four hits, going 4-for-4 with an RBI single and a double in the ninth. The last four-hit game from Herron was on August 14, 2024, with the Albuquerque Isotopes, going 4-for-5 with a homer and three RBI. The outfielder also ended a five-game hitless streak and collected his first base hit since going 1-for-3 against the Indians on July 20.
ON-BASE MACHINE: Daz Cameron worked a lead-off walk in the bottom of the first inning on Thursday night, extending his season-high on-base streak to 19 games. Cameron's current run marks his longest on-base streak in a season since he collected a 19-game on-base streak from 4/28/24-5/22/24 with the Las Vegas Aviators. Over Cameron's current span, the 28-year-old is 26-for-74 (.351) with six homers and 18 RBI. Since rejoining the Sounds from Milwaukee, Cameron ranks No. 6 in batting average, No. 5 in on-base percentage (.459), No. 4 in slugging percentage (.676), and No. 3 in OPS (1.135) in the International League.
THE LEGEND OF LIRANZO: Right-hander Jesus Liranzo tossed a scoreless ninth inning out of the bullpen on Thursday against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. Liranzo extended his streak to 12.0 innings without allowing an earned run. Over that span, Liranzo has allowed five hits, three runs, three walks, and notched 13 strikeouts. It is also his ninth consecutive game without letting up an earned run. His streak of 12.0 scoreless frames is the sixth-longest streak by a Sounds pitcher this year, and currently second on the team behind Craig Yoho's 13.2 scoreless innings.
FOUR MORE AND NO SCORES AGO: The Nashville Sounds dropped their fourth straight game with a 7-2 loss to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Thursday night. It is the team's first four-game losing streak since dropping four in a row from 6/27-7/1. Three of those losses were to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. Nashville went scoreless in 20.2 straight innings before scratching across a run in the seventh, which is the most since not scoring a run for 19.0 straight innings last week against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. Garrett Stallings let up a season-high seven runs and career-high 12 hits over 6.0 frames in his relief appearance on Thursday.
WELCOME BACK QUERO: Brewers No. 5 prospect on MLB.com, Jeferson Quero, returned to the Sounds off the injured list on Thursday night. The last game Quero played was July 23 against the Charlotte Knights at First Horizon Park. In his return, the catcher went 1-for-3 with a double and two strikeouts. The 22-year-old was very efficient at the plate before heading to the injured list, reaching base in eight of his previous 11 games, which includes four multi-hit games. Overall this season, Quero is sixth on the team in batting average (.259) among players with 30 or more games with the club.
