SWB RailRiders Game Notes- August 7, 2025

August 7, 2025 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (27-8, 65-42) at Lehigh Valley IronPigs (17-18, 63-46)

August 7, 2025 | Game 108 | Road Game 53 | Coca-Cola Park | First Pitch 7:05 P.M.

RH Allan Winans (9-0, 1.27) vs. RH Gabe Mosser (3-3, 6.08)

Winans: Allowed 2 R (1 ER) on 3 H over 3.1 IP in 8/01-2 ND vs. NAS with 4 K & 5 BB (8-3 RailRiders)

Mosser: Allowed 2 R on 5 H over 5.0 IP in 7/29 ND @ WOR with 5 K & 3 BB (7-5 WooSox)

LAST TIME OUT- ALLENTOWN, PA (August 6, 2025) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders split a doubleheader with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Wednesday night at Coca-Cola Park, falling 12-1 in game one before winning the nightcap 12-9 in nine innings.

The RailRiders opened the scoring in the top of the first against MLB rehabber Aaron Nola. Spencer Jones and T.J. Rumfield singled and J.C. Escarra walked to load the bases with one away. Jose Rojas worked a walk to give Scranton/Wilkes-Barre a 1-0 lead. The IronPigs leveled the game at one in the bottom of the first when Justin Crawford scored on a groundout. Lehigh Valley took the lead on a Gabriel Rincones, Jr. hit a three-run homer to center for a 4-1 in the third and added four runs in both the fourth and fifth innings. Leal (7-8) surrendered the first nine runs, eight earned, on eight hits over four-plus innings in the loss. Michael Mercado (4-1) followed Nola with 1.1 scoreless and notched the win.

In the nightcap, Lehigh Valley took a 1-0 edge in the bottom of the second, but Scranton/Wilkes-Barre countered with three runs in the third. Rumfield's bases-loaded double gave the RailRiders the lead and a sac fly by Escarra built a 3-1 edge. The IronPigs tallied three runs in the bottom of the fifth to take a 4-3 advantage. Luis Verdugo scored on a sac bunt and a throwing error. Brewer Hicklen's single to shallow center plated Crawford to tie the game at three before a Rincones sac fly gave Lehigh Valley a 4-3 lead. Rumfield launched a solo home run in the top of the sixth to tie the game at four. The RailRiders tallied eight runs in the top of the ninth, capped by an Ismael Munguia grand slam. The IronPigs comeback in the bottom half tallied five runs as Munguia, on to pitch, recored the final three outs. Jake Bird (1-0) earned the win while Nicholas Padilla (4-4) was charged with the loss.

SPLITSVILLE- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's doubleheader split was their fourth of the season. The RailRiders have swept three and been swept once in seven 2025 twinbills.

EXTRA EFFORT- The RailRiders are now 5-4 in extra innings this season. Six of the nine extra inning games have taken at least two additional frames, including game two on Wednesday night.

WINNING WITH WINANS- Allan Winans takes the mound tonight in his 15th appearance and 13th start for the RailRiders. The 29-year-old has been stellar for the RailRiders this season, and they, in turn, have been perfect behind him. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is 14-0 in games that Winans has appeared in this year, five games of which have been RailRiders' shutout wins.

DUH DUH DAH- Ismael Munguia's ninth inning grand slam was the fifth this year by a Scranton/Wilkes-Barre hitter. The franchise record for grand slams in a season was set in 2019 when the RailRiders hit eight.

HIGH PRAISE- Major League Baseball has announced that RailRiders' outfielder Spencer Jones was tabbed as the International League's Player of the Month for July. Jones, 24, batted a league-best .419 in July with a league-high 11 home runs. He also led the IL in on-base percentage (.477), slugging percentage (.946) and OPS (1.423). He was second in runs (25) and total bases (70) and was third in hits (31) and RBI (23). He recorded 10 multi-hit games, including consecutive four-hit games on July 19 and 20. Jones is the seventh player in franchise history to capture the distinction.

FLYING IN- Jake Bird was optioned by New York and reported to the RailRiders on Wednesday. The right-hander was acquired from Colorado last week in exchange for INF Roc Riggio and LHP Ben Shields. Bird made three appearances for the Yankees between last Thursday and being optioned on Monday. Reliever Eric Reyzelman was placed on the 7-Day Injured List in a countermove for Bird reporting.

SERIES STUFF- The RailRiders won four of six against the Sounds at PNC Field last week and have won or split ten consecutive series since going 1-4 in Nashville from May 21 through 24. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has a league-best 42-16 record since the start of the Worcester series on May 27.

EXPERIENCED ADDITION- The Yankees have signed right-hander Kenta Maeda to a Minor League contract. Maeda, 37, has gone 68-56 with six saves and a 4.20 ERA in 226 career games, 172 starts, over nine Major League seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers (2016-19), Minnesota Twins (2020-21, '23) and Detroit Tigers (2024-25). His 1,055 career strikeouts are the third-most in Major League history by a Japan-born player. The right-handed pitcher posted a 7.88 ERA in seven relief appearances with the Tigers this season before being designated for assignment on May 1. He was released from the roster on May 7 and signed a Minor League contract with the Chicago Cubs on May 15. Maeda went 3-4 with a 5.97 ERA in 12 starts with Iowa before being released on August 2.

RE-RANKING THE RANKINGS- After all the movement at the trade deadline last Thursday, two RailRiders have entered MLB Pipeline's top 30 prospect list for the Yankees. First baseman T.J. Rumfield slots in at #27 while reliever Harrison Cohen is right behind at #28, joining outfielder Spencer Jones (#4), reliever Eric Reyzelman (#15) and starter Brendan Beck (#22).

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- New York topped Texas 3-2 in their series finale. Paul Goldschmidt broke a 2-2 tie with a solo blast in the seventh to help the Yankees snap a five-game slide... Somerset lost 6-1 to Binghamton. Jace Avina gave the Patriots a 1-0 lead in the first but the Rumble Ponies took the lead with a four-run fifth to seal the win... Hudson Valley lost 7-4 to Brooklyn. Alexander Vargas homered in the loss... Tampa fell 6-4 to St. Lucie. Marshall Toole and Enmanuel Tejada drove in the Tarpons runs in the loss.







