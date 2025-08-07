Omaha Loses First Game of Series in Indianapolis

August 7, 2025 - International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







INDIANAPOLIS, IN. - The Storm Chasers fell 4-2 to the Indianapolis Indians on Thursday night, marking Omaha's first loss of the series.

Chandler Champlain started the game for the Storm Chasers with a 1-2-3 1st inning, striking out two batters. An Indians solo home run in the 2nd gave Indianapolis a 1-0 advantage, though Champlain returned with 1-2-3 frames in the 3rd and 4th, retiring 12 of his first 13.

The Indians extended their lead to 3-0 across the 5th and 6th innings with an RBI single and RBI double.

After 6.0 innings of scoreless baseball from the Indianapolis pitching staff, Omaha plated its first run of the game in the 7th for a 3-1 score. Peyton Wilson and Drew Waters hit back-to-back singles, with Diego Castillo plating Waters on an RBI single..

Champlain was relieved after throwing his second and the team's 18th quality start of the year. Beck Way followed behind Champlain and a solo home run in the 7th gave the Indians a 4-1 advantage.

Ethan Bosacker replaced Way in the 8th and threw a 1-2-3 inning. In the top of the 9th, Waters singled then advanced to second on a groundout from Wilson. An RBI single from Isan Díaz scored Waters, though Omaha's rally ended there, finalizing the 4-2 score in favor of the Indians.

Omaha returns to action on Friday against the Indianapolis Indians, with first pitch set for 6:05 p.m. CT at Victory Field. Right-hander Luinder Avila is scheduled to start, his first outing back since coming off the injured list.







International League Stories from August 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.