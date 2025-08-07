Winans Holds 'Pigs Down, RailRiders Win 4-1

August 7, 2025 - International League (IL)

ALLENTOWN, PA - On Thursday night, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders beat the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 4-1 at Coca-Cola Park. Allan Winans worked six shutout innings for his tenth win of the season.

Winans allowed hits in the first and second innings before retiring eight straight.

In the fourth with one aboard, T.J. Rumfield launched his 14th home run of the year giving Winans and the RailRiders a 2-0 lead. The 392-foot shot cleared the high wall in right and gave the first baseman a team-high 77 runs batted in.

Winans made the lead stick over his six shutout frames, striking out seven, walking one and allowing just a pair of hits.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre added a pair of runs in the top of the eighth. Spencer Jones singled in Jorbit Vivas for a 3-0 edge before scoring on a sac fly from J.C. Escarra.

After Zach Messinger tallied two scoreless innings of relief, the IronPigs broke up the shutout bid in the bottom of the ninth. Donovan Walton doubled in Justin Crawford for the lone Lehigh Valley run of the game. Jayvien Sandridge allowed the run on a pair of hits but also recorded three strikeouts along the way to finish the game.

Winans (10-0) earned the victory. The right-hander has appeared in 15 games for the RailRiders this season and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is 15-0 in those games. Gabe Mosser (3-4) surrendered the Rumfield home run and took the loss.

Vivas, Jones and Rumfield had two hits each to pace a nine-hit night by the offense.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre pits Sean Boyle against the IronPigs on Friday evening. Lehigh Valley has yet to announce a starter. First pitch is set for 7:05 P.M. The RailRiders continue the series in Allentown through Sunday and return to PNC Field on Tuesday, August 12, to host the Indianapolis Indians. Buy tickets online at www.swbrailriders.com.

