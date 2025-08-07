Norfolk Extends Season-Long Winning Streak Thursday

August 7, 2025 - International League (IL)

NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (14-20 | 44-63) defeated the Rochester Red Wings (15-21 | 42-66), 9-8, on Thursday at Harbor Park. The Tides extend their winning streak to five games, setting their season-high. It was also their seventh straight win against Rochester dating back to 2023, tying the franchise record for Norfolk against the team which matches their 1969-70 effort.

The Tides started fast again, with Jud Fabian blasting a two-run homer. It was his 14th home run of the season. In the third, they added another run Reed Trimble's first career Triple-A home run.

Norfolk had another big inning today, putting up six runs in the sixth inning. After scratching across a couple runs, José Barrero pinch hit and blasted a grand slam to score the final runs for the Tides. It was the first pinch-hit grand slam for the Tides since Derek Lee did it in 1995.

After leading 9-1 after the sixth inning, Rochester made things interesting. They scored one run in the seventh, two runs in the eighth, and then scored four runs in the ninth. Anthony Nunez entered the game in the ninth with two outs and a runner on first, and closed the game out for the 9-8 win.

Game four of the series is set for tomorrow night, with first pitch at 6:35 pm. RHP Kyle Bradish (0-0, 15.00) (MLB Rehab) is on the hill for the Tides as he continues his MLB Rehab assignment.







