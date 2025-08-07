Anthony Contreras Becomes Winningest Manager in 'Pigs History in Doubleheader Split with RailRiders

August 7, 2025 - International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (63-46, 17-18) earned a double header split with the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (65-42, 27-8), winning the front end 12-1 before falling 12-9 in nine innings in the back half on Wednesday night at Coca-Cola Park.

The victory in game one was 'Pigs manager Anthony Contreras's 287th with the 'Pigs, making him the all-time winningest manager in 'Pigs history surpassing Dave Brundage.

Game One

Scranton got the scoring started with a bases loaded walk by Jose Rojas in the first inning, but a Gabriel Rincones Jr. RBI groundout tied the game in the bottom half of the first.

Rincones struck again in the third, belting a three-run homer, his 13th of the season, to make it 4-1 'Pigs.

Rodolfo Castro tied Rincones for the active team lead in homers as he smashed a two-run homer in the fourth. Two more runs scored later in the frame as Johan Rojas singled in a run and Garrett Stubbs drove in another with a sacrifice fly.

The 'Pigs posted a second straight four-run frame in the fifth. Luis Verdugo singled home two with a abse hit, Rojas drove in another with a single, and Stubbs picked up his second RBI with a double, making it 12-1.

Michael Mercado (4-1) earned the win in relief for the 'Pigs, working 1.1 scoreless frames, allowing just a walk.

Erick Leal (7-8) took the loss for the RailRiders, allowing nine runs (eight earned) on eight hits and a walk, striking out three.

In his second rehab start, Aaron Nola allowed just one run in 3.2 innings on four hits and two walks, striking out three. He threw 69 pitches, 40 strikes.

Game Two

The 'Pigs broke the ice this time, getting an RBI single from Donovan Walton in the last of the second.

Scranton took the lead in the third as TJ Rumfield belted a two-run double and was followed by a JC Escarra sacrifice fly to make it 3-1.

The 'Pigs plated three in the fifth to pull back ahead. A throwing error on a Cal Stevenson bunt allowed a run to score and put runners at second and third. Brewer Hicklen tied the game with an RBI single before Rincones drove in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly.

TJ Rumfield homered on the first pitch of the sixth to tie the game back up at 4-4.

Both teams went scoreless in the seventh and then the first extra-inning in the eighth. Scranton busted the game open with an eight-run ninth. Jose Rojas put them ahead with a two-run single before a jones sacrifice fly and an Ismael Mungia grand slam capped the frame.

The 'Pigs made it close in the bottom of the ninth, plating five runs courtesy of RBI singles for Brewer Hicklen, Donovan Walton, and Rincones, while Castro drove in one with a sac fly and Payton Henry had an RBI groundout.

Jake Bird (1-0) got the win for Scranton, allowing three runs (two earned) in an inning on three walks, striking out two.

Nicholas Padilla (4-4) took the loss for the 'Pigs, allowing six runs (five earned) on two hits and three walks in a third of an inning.

The 'Pigs and RailRiders continue their series Thursday, August 7th. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. with Gabe Mosser (3-3, 6.08) on the mound for the 'Pigs and Allan Winans (9-0, 1.27) for the RailRiders.

