Iowa Falls in St. Paul Despite Five-Run Third Inning
August 7, 2025 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
ST. PAUL, MN - Despite scoring five runs in the third inning, the Iowa Cubs (54-56) fell to the St. Paul Saints (49-60) tonight by a 6-5 score.
Iowa scored all five of their runs in the fifth inning as Hayden Cantrelle scored on an error, Carlos Pérez doubled a run home and Kevin Alcántara hit a three-run shot to give the I-Cubs a 5-0 lead.
St. Paul cut the lead to 5-1 in the third frame and tied the game at 5-5 in the fourth. The Saints were able to take a 6-5 advantage in the fifth on a run-scoring triple from DeShawn Keirsey Jr.
Iowa will play at St. Paul on Friday for the fourth of a six-game series with first pitch from CHS Field slated for 7:07 p.m. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
