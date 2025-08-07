Iowa Falls in St. Paul Despite Five-Run Third Inning

August 7, 2025 - International League (IL)

ST. PAUL, MN - Despite scoring five runs in the third inning, the Iowa Cubs (54-56) fell to the St. Paul Saints (49-60) tonight by a 6-5 score.

Iowa scored all five of their runs in the fifth inning as Hayden Cantrelle scored on an error, Carlos Pérez doubled a run home and Kevin Alcántara hit a three-run shot to give the I-Cubs a 5-0 lead.

St. Paul cut the lead to 5-1 in the third frame and tied the game at 5-5 in the fourth. The Saints were able to take a 6-5 advantage in the fifth on a run-scoring triple from DeShawn Keirsey Jr.

