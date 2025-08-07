Redbirds Rally in Eighth, Take Game Three over Bulls

August 7, 2025 - International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game homestand against the Durham Bulls (Triple-A, Tampa Bay) with a 3-1 win on Thursday night at AutoZone Park.

Starting pitcher Quinn Mathews tossed his best start of the season in the victory. The left-handed pitcher allowed two hits, walked one and struck out nine. The nine punchouts tie a season-high mark for Mathews, who has struck out nine in consecutive starts.

Memphis was held silent at the plate until the club found itself down a run in the eighth. After a leadoff triple from right fielder Michael Siani, the Redbirds tied the game on a throwing error. Later in the inning with two outs and two on, catcher Jimmy Crooks smacked a double off the left field wall to take the lead.

Chris Roycroft (S, 5) entered with the bases loaded and one out in the ninth. The right-handed pitcher, who leads the bullpen in double-plays induced and saves, forced the first batter faced to ground into a game-ending double play.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Friday, August 8 to continue a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Durham Bulls (Triple-A, Tampa Bay Rays) with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.

For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.







International League Stories from August 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.