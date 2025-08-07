Redbirds Rally in Eighth, Take Game Three over Bulls
August 7, 2025 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game homestand against the Durham Bulls (Triple-A, Tampa Bay) with a 3-1 win on Thursday night at AutoZone Park.
Starting pitcher Quinn Mathews tossed his best start of the season in the victory. The left-handed pitcher allowed two hits, walked one and struck out nine. The nine punchouts tie a season-high mark for Mathews, who has struck out nine in consecutive starts.
Memphis was held silent at the plate until the club found itself down a run in the eighth. After a leadoff triple from right fielder Michael Siani, the Redbirds tied the game on a throwing error. Later in the inning with two outs and two on, catcher Jimmy Crooks smacked a double off the left field wall to take the lead.
Chris Roycroft (S, 5) entered with the bases loaded and one out in the ninth. The right-handed pitcher, who leads the bullpen in double-plays induced and saves, forced the first batter faced to ground into a game-ending double play.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Friday, August 8 to continue a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Durham Bulls (Triple-A, Tampa Bay Rays) with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
International League Stories from August 7, 2025
- Iowa Falls in St. Paul Despite Five-Run Third Inning - Iowa Cubs
- Jimmy Herron Collects Four Hits and RBI in Sounds 7-2 Loss - Nashville Sounds
- Redbirds Rally in Eighth, Take Game Three over Bulls - Memphis Redbirds
- Snelling Strikes out 11, Acosta Homers in 7-2 Win - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Redbirds Beat Bulls 3-1 - Durham Bulls
- Stripers Battle Back, Clip Columbus 4-3 in 10 Innings - Gwinnett Stripers
- Los Veleros Fall in Extra Innings Thursday - Columbus Clippers
- Syracuse Slugs Its Way to 10-3 Win over Charlotte on Thursday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Winans Holds 'Pigs Down, RailRiders Win 4-1 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- 'Pigs Offense Stifled by RailRiders in Thursday Night Defeat - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Knights Fall to the Mets 10-3 - Charlotte Knights
- Mud Hens Earn Third-Straight Win over Bats - Toledo Mud Hens
- Bats Sunk by Valencia Cycle in 9-4 Loss to Toledo - Louisville Bats
- Omaha Loses First Game of Series in Indianapolis - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Bowen and Williams' Blasts Boost Indians to a 4-2 Victory - Indianapolis Indians
- August 7 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at St. Paul Saints - Iowa Cubs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- August 7, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights August 12-August 17 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Red Wings Late Rally Falls Just Short in Norfolk - Rochester Red Wings
- Bisons Lose by One Run in 2-1 Defeat in Worcester Thursday Afternoon - Buffalo Bisons
- Iowa Cubs Release 2026 Schedule - Iowa Cubs
- Omaha Storm Chasers Players and Front Office Staff to Participate in 5th Annual "Chasers Community Week" in Partnership with UScellular - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Norfolk Extends Season-Long Winning Streak Thursday - Norfolk Tides
- Red Wings Homestand Highlights: August 12-17 vs. Syracuse Mets & August 19-24 vs. Toledo Mud Hens - Rochester Red Wings
- Homestand Highlights: Chopper Celebrating 17th Birthday as Stripers Return to Coolray Field - Gwinnett Stripers
- SWB Splits Doubleheader at Lehigh Valley - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Anthony Contreras Becomes Winningest Manager in 'Pigs History in Doubleheader Split with RailRiders - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Memphis Redbirds Stories
- Redbirds Rally in Eighth, Take Game Three over Bulls
- Redbirds Even Season Series with Bulls on Wednesday Night
- Memphis Drops Tuesday Night Opener to Durham
- Redbirds Lose by Walk-Off Hit for Second Straight Game
- Memphis Win Streak Ends in Walk-Off Fashion at Norfolk