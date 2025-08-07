Snelling Strikes out 11, Acosta Homers in 7-2 Win
August 7, 2025 - International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
NASHVILLE, TENN. - A big blast from Maximo Acosta and six strong innings from Robby Snelling were the catalysts in the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's 7-2 victory over the Nashville Sounds, Thursday night from First Horizon Park.
Jacksonville (68-42, 21-14) opened the scoring in the second. Andrew Pintar smashed a leadoff double. He advanced to third on a groundout, scoring one batter later on a sacrifice fly from Brian Navarreto. Johnny Olmstead singled. He stole both second and third base, giving the Shrimp another runner in scoring position. With a runner at third, Jack Winkler laced an RBI single, making it 2-0. With a runner at first, Acosta (11) crushed a home run, giving the Shrimp a 4-0 lead.
In the third, Joey Wiemer ripped a one-out double. Two batters later, Nathan Martorella's cracked and RBI single, making it 5-0..
With two outs in the fifth, Pintar walked, and Martorella singled. With runners on the corners, Pintar scampered home on a wild pitch, extending the Jumbo Shrimp's lead, 6-0.
Up six, Martorella singled with one out. Following a groundout, Olmstead smacked an RBI knock, giving Jacksonville their seventh and final run.
Nashville (61-48, 17-19) answered in the bottom of the seventh. Raynel Delgado was hit by a pitch and Freddy Zamora walked. A double steal attempt advanced Zamora, but Delgado was caught stealing. After a strikeout, Jimmy Herron lined an RBI single, making it 7-1.
The Sounds added one more run in the ninth. Ethan Murray walked and Delgado singled to begin the frame. With runners at first and third, Zamora reached on a fielder's choice, plating Murray from third, and making it 7-2.
Snelling pitched another stellar game. He tossed six scoreless innings and struck out 11 Sounds.
Jacksonville and Nashville continue the series Friday, with first pitch at 7:35 p.m. at First Horizon Park. RHP Adam Mazur (6-6, 4.29) will start for the Jumbo Shrimp and LHP Bruce Zimmermann (6-6, 4.29) will counter for the Sounds. Coverage begins at 7:20 p.m. on ESPN 690 and ESPN690.com.
International League Championship Series: The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp clinched the first half of the 2025 season with a 47-28 record and will host the International League Championship series at VyStar Ballpark from September 23-24, 25(If necessary).*Playoff packages are already on sale.
International League Stories from August 7, 2025
- Redbirds Rally in Eighth, Take Game Three over Bulls - Memphis Redbirds
- Snelling Strikes out 11, Acosta Homers in 7-2 Win - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Redbirds Beat Bulls 3-1 - Durham Bulls
- Stripers Battle Back, Clip Columbus 4-3 in 10 Innings - Gwinnett Stripers
- Los Veleros Fall in Extra Innings Thursday - Columbus Clippers
- Syracuse Slugs Its Way to 10-3 Win over Charlotte on Thursday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Winans Holds 'Pigs Down, RailRiders Win 4-1 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- 'Pigs Offense Stifled by RailRiders in Thursday Night Defeat - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Knights Fall to the Mets 10-3 - Charlotte Knights
- Mud Hens Earn Third-Straight Win over Bats - Toledo Mud Hens
- Bats Sunk by Valencia Cycle in 9-4 Loss to Toledo - Louisville Bats
- Omaha Loses First Game of Series in Indianapolis - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Bowen and Williams' Blasts Boost Indians to a 4-2 Victory - Indianapolis Indians
- August 7 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at St. Paul Saints - Iowa Cubs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- August 7, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights August 12-August 17 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Red Wings Late Rally Falls Just Short in Norfolk - Rochester Red Wings
- Bisons Lose by One Run in 2-1 Defeat in Worcester Thursday Afternoon - Buffalo Bisons
- Iowa Cubs Release 2026 Schedule - Iowa Cubs
- Omaha Storm Chasers Players and Front Office Staff to Participate in 5th Annual "Chasers Community Week" in Partnership with UScellular - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Norfolk Extends Season-Long Winning Streak Thursday - Norfolk Tides
- Red Wings Homestand Highlights: August 12-17 vs. Syracuse Mets & August 19-24 vs. Toledo Mud Hens - Rochester Red Wings
- Homestand Highlights: Chopper Celebrating 17th Birthday as Stripers Return to Coolray Field - Gwinnett Stripers
- SWB Splits Doubleheader at Lehigh Valley - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Anthony Contreras Becomes Winningest Manager in 'Pigs History in Doubleheader Split with RailRiders - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Stories
- Snelling Strikes out 11, Acosta Homers in 7-2 Win
- Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights August 12-August 17
- Jacksonville Blanks Nashville, Wins Third-Straight
- Six-Run Fourth Spurs Shrimp by Sounds
- Jumbo Shrimp "Lilo & Stitch" Family Movie Night Set for September 27