Snelling Strikes out 11, Acosta Homers in 7-2 Win

August 7, 2025 - International League (IL)

NASHVILLE, TENN. - A big blast from Maximo Acosta and six strong innings from Robby Snelling were the catalysts in the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's 7-2 victory over the Nashville Sounds, Thursday night from First Horizon Park.

Jacksonville (68-42, 21-14) opened the scoring in the second. Andrew Pintar smashed a leadoff double. He advanced to third on a groundout, scoring one batter later on a sacrifice fly from Brian Navarreto. Johnny Olmstead singled. He stole both second and third base, giving the Shrimp another runner in scoring position. With a runner at third, Jack Winkler laced an RBI single, making it 2-0. With a runner at first, Acosta (11) crushed a home run, giving the Shrimp a 4-0 lead.

In the third, Joey Wiemer ripped a one-out double. Two batters later, Nathan Martorella's cracked and RBI single, making it 5-0..

With two outs in the fifth, Pintar walked, and Martorella singled. With runners on the corners, Pintar scampered home on a wild pitch, extending the Jumbo Shrimp's lead, 6-0.

Up six, Martorella singled with one out. Following a groundout, Olmstead smacked an RBI knock, giving Jacksonville their seventh and final run.

Nashville (61-48, 17-19) answered in the bottom of the seventh. Raynel Delgado was hit by a pitch and Freddy Zamora walked. A double steal attempt advanced Zamora, but Delgado was caught stealing. After a strikeout, Jimmy Herron lined an RBI single, making it 7-1.

The Sounds added one more run in the ninth. Ethan Murray walked and Delgado singled to begin the frame. With runners at first and third, Zamora reached on a fielder's choice, plating Murray from third, and making it 7-2.

Snelling pitched another stellar game. He tossed six scoreless innings and struck out 11 Sounds.

Jacksonville and Nashville continue the series Friday, with first pitch at 7:35 p.m. at First Horizon Park. RHP Adam Mazur (6-6, 4.29) will start for the Jumbo Shrimp and LHP Bruce Zimmermann (6-6, 4.29) will counter for the Sounds. Coverage begins at 7:20 p.m. on ESPN 690 and ESPN690.com.

