Stripers Battle Back, Clip Columbus 4-3 in 10 Innings
August 7, 2025 - International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
COLUMBUS, Ohio - For the first time this season, the Gwinnett Stripers (17-18) found a way to win when trailing after eight innings. Cade Bunnell's RBI double tied it at 3-3 in the top of the ninth and a missed catch error on Columbus catcher Kody Huff scored Jared Kelenic in the top of the 10th to give the Stripers a 4-3 win over the Clippers (13-21) on Thursday night at Huntington Park. Gwinnett leads the series 2-1.
Decisive Plays: Gwinnett fell behind 3-1 through five innings as Petey Halpin (12) and Khalil Watson (2) both blasted long solo home runs off starter JR Ritchie. The Stripers cut it to 3-2 in the sixth with a long solo homer of their own, coming off the bat of Carlos Rodriguez (6). Down 3-2 in the ninth and facing Luis Frias, Cody Milligan walked and scored on Bunnell's double to the left-center gap. The game went to extra frames, and in the top of the 10th, Kelenic tagged from third on a shallow fly ball off the bat of Eddys Leonard. The throw from left fielder Halpin arrived in time at the plate, but Huff couldn't hang on as Kelenic scored. Domingo Gonzalez (W, 2-1) preserved the 4-3 lead in the bottom of the 10th, striking out two to strand runners at the corners.
Key Contributors: Bunnell (2-for-4, 2 doubles, RBI) and Luke Waddell (2-for-4, double, RBI) both had multi-hit games for the Stripers. Following Ritchie's quality start (6.0 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO), relievers John Brebbia, Blake Burkhalter, and Gonzalez combined on 4.0 scoreless, one-hit frames.
Noteworthy: With their 21st come-from-behind win this season, the Stripers improved to 4-3 in extra innings and are now 1-52 when trailing after eight this year. Ritchie turned in the second quality start of his four-outing Triple-A career. Gonzalez hasn't allowed a run over his last five outings, totaling 8.0 innings.
Next Game (Friday, August 8): Gwinnett Stripers at Columbus Clippers, 7:05 p.m. at Huntington Park. RHP Jackson Stephens (4-0, 2.66 ERA) starts for the Stripers opposite LHP Parker Messick (5-4, 3.24 ERA) of the Clippers. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.
Next Game (Tuesday, August 12): Gwinnett Stripers vs. Louisville Bats, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. The first 500 fans to the ballpark will receive a Georgia Peaches Hurston Waldrep T-Shirt presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling (size XL only). Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.
