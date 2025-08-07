'Pigs Offense Stifled by RailRiders in Thursday Night Defeat

August 7, 2025 - International League (IL)

Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (63-47, 17-19) could not get much going in the way of offense as they were held down in a 4-1 loss to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (66-42, 28-8) on Thursday night at Coca-Cola Park.

Scranton broke a 0-0 deadlock in the fourth when T.J. Rumfield blasted a two-run homer. They doubled their lead in the eighth, scoring twice as Spencer Jones singled home a run and then scored on a J.C. Escarra sacrifice fly.

The only run of the game for the 'Pigs came with two outs in the ninth when Donovan Walton doubled home Justin Crawford.

Alan Winans (10-0) earned the win for the RailRiders, firing six scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and a walk, striking out seven.

Gabe Mosser (3-4) took the loss for the 'Pigs, allowing two runs in 4.2 innings on six hits and two walks, striking out three.

The 'Pigs and RailRiders continue their series on Friday, August 78h. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. with the 'Pigs started still to be determined and Sean Boyle (7-7, 4.32) on the mound for the RailRiders.

