Red Wings Homestand Highlights: August 12-17 vs. Syracuse Mets & August 19-24 vs. Toledo Mud Hens

August 7, 2025 - International League (IL)

ROCHESTER, NY - The Red Wings take on the Syracuse Mets (New York Mets) and the Toledo Mud Hens (Detroit Tigers) for the 10th and 11th homestands of the 2025 season! Tickets for all Red Wings home games are available around-the-clock at RedWingsBaseball.com, over the phone at (585) 423-9464, or in-person at the Red Wings Ticket Office from 10 am - 4 pm Monday-Friday.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 12 (GATES 5:30 PM, FIRST PITCH 6:45 PM) PANAMANIAN GOLDEN FROG HAT GIVEAWAY: The first 1,000 fans will receive a Panamanian Golden Frog Hat, presented by the Seneca Park Zoo.

ITALIAN NIGHT: Honoring local Italian Americans in the media, law enforcement, community volunteer, and Red Wings partner categories. The Italian flag will be flown and the Italian anthem performed. Food special: Ziti and Meatballs in sauce from the Italian American Sport Club.

HALF-PRICE TICKET TUESDAY: All tickets are half-price, presented by M&T Bank.

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A Red Wings player will sign during a 20-minute autograph session that starts 45 minutes before the first pitch, presented by Diamond Pro.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 13 (GATES 12:00 PM, FIRST PITCH 1:05 PM) WEEKDAY MATINEE: This is the second-to-last weekday matinee of the season.

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A Red Wings player will sign during a 20-minute autograph session that starts 45 minutes before the first pitch, presented by Diamond Pro.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 14 (GATES 5:30 PM, FIRST PITCH 6:45 PM) PLATES HAWAIIAN SHIRT GIVEAWAY: The first 1,000 fans (18+) will receive a Plates Hawaiian shirt, presented by Nissan.

BARK IN THE PARK: Bring your furry friend along with you for the game! Presented by Lollypop Farm.

PLATES NIGHT: Thursday night games are for the Plates. Once again this season, the Red Wings will be wearing their Plates uniforms on Thursday nights.

PRE-GAME HAPPY HOUR: $2 beers near the Jack Daniel's 10th Inning Bar from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., presented by Budweiser.

COLLEGE NIGHT: Calling all college students! When you show your student I.D., you will receive a $16 ticket and $5 in Diamond Dollars (can be used at concessions or the Team Store). Presented by St. John Fisher University.

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A Red Wings player will sign during a 20-minute autograph session that starts 45 minutes before the first pitch, presented by Diamond Pro.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 15 (GATES 5:30 PM, FIRST PITCH 6:45 PM) RED WINGS HALL OF FAME INDUCTION - JASON KUBEL: The former Red Wings outfielder will be inducted into the Red Wings Hall of Fame during a pre-game ceremony. The first 2,000 fans will receive a Jason Kubel Hall of Fame poster. Following the induction, Jason Kubel will sign autographs at the Red Wings Hall of Fame.

JAMES WOOD BOBBLEHEAD GIVEAWAY: The first 1,000 fans will receive a James Wood bobblehead, presented by ESL Federal Credit Union.

MALMO OAT MILKERS: Your other home team is back from their astonishingly successful first season to make even more history in what could be this year's most unforgettable game, including fun like VIP seats, a crazy first pitch, Oat Milker Fan Trivia, and more!

POST-GAME FIREWORKS: Join us for fireworks after the game, presented by Toyota.

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A Red Wings player will sign during a 20-minute autograph session that starts 45 minutes before the first pitch, presented by Diamond Pro.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 16 (GATES 5:30 PM, FIRST PITCH 6:45 PM) RED WINGS HALL OF FAME INDUCTION - DAN MASON: The Red Wings will honor longtime General Manager Dan Mason with a special Hall of Fame induction. Mason, who began his career as an intern in 1990, has led the organization with unmatched passion and dedication for nearly three decades. Under his leadership, the Red Wings have become a model franchise in Minor League Baseball, earning multiple national awards and setting the standard for excellence on and off the field. The first 2,000 fans will receive a Dan Mason Hall of Fame poster.

DYLAN CREWS REPLICA JERSEY GIVEAWAY: The first 1,000 fans will receive a Dylan Crews replica jersey, presented by the YMCA of Greater Rochester.

BRUCE THE BAT DOG APPEARANCE: Bruce the Bat Dog will retrieve bats from the players. Flower City Group will donate $100 to the Bruce Bettering the Community Campaign for each bat retrieved by Bruce. Bruce Bettering the Community Campaign proceeds are donated to the Veterans Outreach Center and Honor Flight Rochester.

POST-GAME FIREWORKS: Join us for fireworks after the game, presented by ESL.

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A Red Wings player will sign during a 20-minute autograph session that starts 45 minutes before the first pitch, presented by Diamond Pro.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 17 (GATES 12:00 PM, FIRST PITCH 1:05 PM) BLUEY MEET AND GREET: Meet Bluey before the game for pictures and more, presented by Nissan.

KNOT HOLE KIDS CLUB DAY: Since 1927, the Red Wings Knot Hole Kids Club -- available for Wings fans ages 4-12 -- has provided an affordable baseball experience for generations of Rochesterians. In 2025, every Sunday home game will be a Knot Hole Kids Club game, presented by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield.

KIDS RUN THE BASES: After the game, kids can run the bases with Spikes and Mittsy presented by Wegmans.

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A Red Wings player will sign during a 20-minute autograph session that starts 45 minutes before the first pitch, presented by Diamond Pro.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 19 (GATES 5:30 PM, FIRST PITCH 6:45 PM) BRUCE THE BAT DOG MEET & PET: Bruce the Bat Dog will be doing a special Meet & Pet session with fans. Fans can meet and pet Bruce and get a photo with him for $10, with proceeds going to the Bruce Bettering the Community Campaign. Proceeds are donated to the Veterans Outreach Center and Honor Flight Rochester and is presented by the Flower City Group.

IRISH NIGHT: The Wings will wear new Irish jerseys, with pregame entertainment and a parade around the field featuring Irish dancers, and a pipes and drum band.

HALF-PRICE TICKET TUESDAY: All tickets are half-price, presented by M&T Bank.

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A Red Wings player will sign during a 20-minute autograph session that starts 45 minutes before the first pitch, presented by Diamond Pro.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 20 (GATES 5:30 PM, FIRST PITCH 6:45 PM) WHITE HOTS NIGHT: The Red Wings will become the Rochester White Hots for one night only! Join us for a night of food, baseball, and celebration of the Rochester Community!

$2 WHITE HOT DOGS: Enjoy $2 White Hots, presented by Zweigle's.

APRON GIVEAWAY: The first 1,000 fans will receive a White Hots Apron, presented by Zweigle's.

PRE-GAME HAPPY HOUR: $2 beers at the Jack Daniel's 10th Inning Bar from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., presented by Genesee.

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A Red Wings player will sign during a 20-minute autograph session that starts 45 minutes before the first pitch, presented by Diamond Pro.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 21 (GATES 12:00 PM, FIRST PITCH 1:05 PM) FINAL WEEKDAY MATINEE: The final weekday matinee of the 2025 season.

COLLEGE DAY: Calling all college students! When you show your student I.D., you will receive a $16 ticket and $5 in Diamond Dollars (can be used at concessions or the Team Store). Presented by St. John Fisher University.

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A Red Wings player will sign during a 20-minute autograph session that starts 45 minutes before the first pitch, presented by Diamond Pro.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 22 (GATES 5:30 PM, FIRST PITCH 6:45 PM) GRATEFUL DEAD NIGHT: Featuring an appearance from Tom Constanten, former keyboard player for the Grateful Dead. Tom will be signing autographs ($10 per person) from 5:30-6:15 pm & 7:00-7:45 pm. The players will be wearing special tie-dye jerseys, and there will be a tie-dye station set up for fans to tie-dye their own shirts.

POSTGAME FIREWORKS: Join us for fireworks after the game, presented by AAA Western and Central New York.

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A Red Wings player will sign during a 20-minute autograph session that starts 45 minutes before the first pitch, presented by Diamond Pro.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 23 (GATES 5:30 PM, FIRST PITCH 6:45 PM) BATMAN NIGHT: Featuring an appearance from Batman, the Batmobile, and Gotham City heroes and villains, presented by Rochester Hyundai Dealers & Wilkins RV.

STRESS BALL GIVEAWAY: The first 1,000 fans will receive a giveaway, presented by Flower City Comic Con.

BRUCE THE BAT DOG: Bruce the Bat Dog will retrieve bats from the players for the fifth time in 2025. Flower City Group will be donating $100 to the Bruce Bettering the Community Campaign for each bat retrieved by Bruce. Proceeds from the campaign are donated to the Veterans Outreach Center and Honor Flight Rochester.

POST-GAME FIREWORKS: Join us for fireworks after the game, presented by ESL.

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A Red Wings player will sign during a 20-minute autograph session that starts 45 minutes before the first pitch, presented by Diamond Pro.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 24TH (GATES 12:00 PM, FIRST PITCH 1:05 PM) CLEAR DRAWSTRING BAG GIVEAWAY: The first 1,000 fans (18 and under) will receive a clear drawstring bag, presented by The Child Advocacy Center of Greater Rochester.

FIRST RESPONDERS' DAY: On this day, we will celebrate First Responders Day and will recognize first responders in our area, presented by Bob Johnson Auto Group. For tickets, contact Mike Ewing at 454-1001 x3036.

2025 INNOVATIVE FIELD WALK OF FAME INDUCTION CEREMONY: Join us as we induct 17 new members into the Innovative Field Walk of Fame during a pre-game ceremony.

KNOT HOLE KIDS CLUB DAY: Since 1927, the Red Wings Knot Hole Kids Club -- available for Wings fans ages 4-12 -- presented by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield, has provided an affordable baseball experience for generations of Rochesterians. In 2025, every Sunday home game will be a Knot Hole Kids Club game. Presented By Excellus BlueCross BlueShield.

KIDS RUN THE BASES: After the game, kids can run the bases with Spikes and Mittsy presented by Wegmans.

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: A Red Wings player will sign during a 20-minute autograph session that starts 45 minutes before the first pitch, presented by Diamond Pro.

