August 7 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at St. Paul Saints

August 7, 2025 - International League (IL)

IOWA CUBS (54-55, 15-20) at ST. PAUL SAINTS (48-60, 15-20)

Thursday, August 7 - 7:07 PM CT - CHS Field - St. Paul, MN

RHP Brandon Birdsell (1-0, 2.57) vs. LHP Kendry Rojas (0-1, 10.80)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs play the third of a six-game series tonight...right-hander Brandon Birdsell is slated to make his fourth start with the I-Cubs...left-hander Kendry Rojas is slated to start for St. Paul.

BOUNCE BACK: The I-Cubs snapped a four-game losing streak with a 7-4 win over the St. Paul Saints last night... James Triantos led the offense as he went 3-for-5 with a run, a double and two RBI... Chase Strumpf homered and Dixon Machado and Darius Hill each had two hits... Javier Assad worked 4.1 innings on a Major League rehab start and allowed one run on four hits with four strikeouts... Luke Little earned the win after 1.2 scoreless innings and Ethan Roberts picked up the save.

DAY TIME, BEST TIME: Iowa's win yesterday improved their day-game record to 24-17 this season...the I-Cubs have the most daytime wins in the International League, just ahead of Scranton/Wilkes-Barre who have 23...Iowa has gone just 30-38 this season in night games.

19 TOO MANY: Friday night, the Iowa Cubs were fanned 19 times in the game which is a season-high...Iowa's 19 strikeouts in yesterday's game were tied for the second-most strikeouts in the International League behind Rochester who had been fanned 22 times against Scranton on July 23...the last time Iowa, as a team, were fanned at least 19 times was against the Memphis Redbirds during the 2018 season.

HIT PARADE: The Iowa Cubs surrendered a season-high 18 hits in Sunday's loss, surpassing the previous high of 15 which had been done three times...marked the most hits the team has given up since Sept. 15, 2024 vs. Louisville in which they also allowed 18 base knocks.

TRI: Infielder James Triantos tallied his fifth three-hit game of the season last night...over his last 13 games since July 22, Triantos is batting .291 (16-for-55) with three doubles, two home runs, six RBI and five multi-hit efforts.

HE GETS ON BASE: Catcher Moises Ballesteros has reached base in 28 straight games dating back to June 24...during the stretch, he is batting .333 (36-for-108) with two home runs, 21 RBI and 10 walks...it marks the longest on-base streak by an I-Cub since Bryce Windham reached in 28 straight games from July 26-Sept. 24, 2024 and it the third-longest active on-base streak in the International League...on Sunday, Ballesteros hit his 10th home run of the season and his 20th career homer with Iowa...he has five extra-base hits in his last nine games.

SWIPING BAGS: The I-Cubs surrendered six stolen bases Tuesday night including three from outfielder Kyler Fedko ...it marked the most stolen bases Iowa has given up since Aug. 15, 2024 vs. Columbus, also six.

GO LONG: Infielder Jonathon Long went 1-for-3 with a run last night and is now hitting .313 (118-for-377) with 17 doubles and 16 home runs...Long ranks among International League leaders in hits (1st), total bases (2nd, 187), RBI (5th, 71), batting average (7th), and on-base percentage (8th, .402)...Jonny is one of five players in minor league baseball with at least 115 hits, 15 doubles and 15 home runs.

DEALING: Right-hander Brandon Birdsell earned his first win with Iowa last Thursday night since Sept. 21, 2024 at Rochester after 6.0 scoreless frames...it marked his first start of 6.0 scoreless frames since also on Sept. 21 in which he worked 7.0 scoreless...Brandon also allowed just two hits in 6.0 innings for the fourth time in his career and first Sept. 4, 2024 at St. Paul (6.0 IP, 2 H).

VS. ST. PAUL: Iowa and St. Paul are playing their fourth six-game set of the season...the I-Cubs have gone 11-9 this season vs. St. Paul, including winning five of seven games from May 13-18.

PEARSON TO THE SHOW: Reliever Nate Pearson joined the Chicago Cubs in Chicago Tuesday...Pearson has pitched 35.2 innings with Iowa this season and has gone 3-2 with a 2.27 ERA (9 ER in 35.2 IP) and 43 strikeouts.







