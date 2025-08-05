Tides Clip Red Wings In Series Opener
August 5, 2025 - International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (12-20| 41-63) defeated the Rochester Red Wings (15-18 | 42-64), 12-1, on Tuesday night at Harbor Park. The win marks a three-game winning streak for the Tides, hitting four home runs in the series opener.
Ryan Mountcastle continued his Major League Rehab assignment for Norfolk and belted his third home run for the Tides in the first inning. He finished the night 1-for-2 with three runs, a home run, two RBI and two walks.
Dylan Beavers had a night, going 2-for-4 with two solo home runs and a walk. It was his second straight game with two homers. Samuel Basallo belted his team-leading 22nd home run in the fifth, capping a five-run sixth inning.
Norfolk's offense did their job totaling 13 hits, six walks and a hit by pitch. Tyler Wells also began today's game on MLB Rehab and tossed 2.1 scoreless innings with four strikeouts. Cameron Weston followed him with 5.0 innings of relief and allowed one run with three strikeouts, earning the win.
Game two of the series is set for tomorrow night, with first pitch at 6:35 pm. Rochester has not announced their pitcher, while RHP Kyle Brnovich will start for Norfolk.
International League Stories from August 5, 2025
- Black Reaches Base Three Times, Sounds Drop Opener to Jumbo Shrimp - Nashville Sounds
- IronPigs Bested by RailRiders to Open Seven-Game Series - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Syracuse Crushes Charlotte, 11-0, on Tuesday Night for Sixth Straight Mets Win - Syracuse Mets
- Six-Run Fourth Spurs Shrimp by Sounds - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Indians Drop Back-And-Forth Battle to Omaha in Extras - Indianapolis Indians
- Big Innings Doom Bisons in Worcester 10-6 on Tuesday Night - Buffalo Bisons
- Strong Start by Beck, Bats Enough for RailRiders - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Dunning Deals in Gwinnett Debut as Stripers Defeat Columbus 5-2 - Gwinnett Stripers
- Red Wings Stumble in Series Opener at Norfolk - Rochester Red Wings
- Davitt Deals in Knights Debut, Mets Take over Late - Charlotte Knights
- Well-Played Game Tuesday on Dime-A-Dog Night - Columbus Clippers
- Tides Clip Red Wings In Series Opener - Norfolk Tides
- Bats, Mud Hens Series Opener Postponed Tuesday - Louisville Bats
- August 5 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at St. Paul Saints - Iowa Cubs
- Right-Handed Pitcher Chase Shugart Has Rehab Assignment Transferred to Indianapolis - Indianapolis Indians
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- August 5, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Series Preview: Omaha Storm Chasers vs. Indianapolis Indians, August 5-10 - Indianapolis Indians
- Right-Handed Pitcher Cam Sanders Selected by Pittsburgh - Indianapolis Indians
- Meat Sweats: Saints and Summit Brewing Company to Set Unofficial Record for Largest Meat Raffle on Friday, August 8 - St. Paul Saints
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 5 at Norfolk - Rochester Red Wings
- Jumbo Shrimp "Lilo & Stitch" Family Movie Night Set for September 27 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Syracuse Mets Announce 2027 Re-Name the Team Community Challenge, Presented by VisitSyracuse.com - Syracuse Mets
- You'Re a Star... Win Great Prizes During Our 'Celebrity Look-A-Like' Honda Fridaynightbash, August 3 - Buffalo Bisons
- Hall of Fame Induction Dinner for Jolbert Cabrera, Greg Brown Set for August 16 Before Bisons/IronPigs Game - Buffalo Bisons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.