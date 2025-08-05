Tides Clip Red Wings In Series Opener

NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (12-20| 41-63) defeated the Rochester Red Wings (15-18 | 42-64), 12-1, on Tuesday night at Harbor Park. The win marks a three-game winning streak for the Tides, hitting four home runs in the series opener.

Ryan Mountcastle continued his Major League Rehab assignment for Norfolk and belted his third home run for the Tides in the first inning. He finished the night 1-for-2 with three runs, a home run, two RBI and two walks.

Dylan Beavers had a night, going 2-for-4 with two solo home runs and a walk. It was his second straight game with two homers. Samuel Basallo belted his team-leading 22nd home run in the fifth, capping a five-run sixth inning.

Norfolk's offense did their job totaling 13 hits, six walks and a hit by pitch. Tyler Wells also began today's game on MLB Rehab and tossed 2.1 scoreless innings with four strikeouts. Cameron Weston followed him with 5.0 innings of relief and allowed one run with three strikeouts, earning the win.

Game two of the series is set for tomorrow night, with first pitch at 6:35 pm. Rochester has not announced their pitcher, while RHP Kyle Brnovich will start for Norfolk.







